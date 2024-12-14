Allu Arjun Arrest: Didn't Win Any War, Says CM Revanth Reddy Pushpa 2 Actor's Lawyer Calls It 'Illegal Detention'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Allu Arjun was arrested by Hyderabad on Friday in connection with the death of a woman in a stampede during the premiere event of his latest Pushpa 2: The Rule. The Tollywood super star walked out of jail a day later, on Saturday, after Telangana High Court granted an interim bail.

The Telugu star reportedly spent Friday night in a local prison after a Hyderabad court remanded him to 14-day judicial custody . Despite the High Court's bail order, he had to spend a night in Chanchalguda prison as the authorities had not received a copy of the bail order until late last night, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy who is related to Allu Arjun's wife Sneha Reddy, firmly said that he is on the side of the victim's family and the law would arrest whoever involved no matter what.

Ridiculing at the controversy over the arrest, he mockingly said that the actor just made a film and did not win any war for India. Despite being a distant relative of Sneha Reddy, he said,“He is just an actor. Did he fight any war with Pakistan and win it for India? He just made a film, earned money and went home,” Reddy said while addressing an event organised by AajTak.

"He has been released ," PTI quoted his counsel Ashok Reddy as saying. He alleged that the prison authorities did not release the actor despite having got the High Court order copy and kept him in the jail as a“special category prisoner.”

Raising questions at the government and the department over the delay in releasing the accused, Allu Arjun's lawyer said, "The High Court order is very specific. Forthwith, the moment you (prison authorities) receive the order, ( they should) release him. Despite the clear order, they have not released, they have to answer. This is an illegal detention. We will take legal steps.”



On December 4, a 35-year-old woman died due to asphyxiation and her eight-year-old son was hospitalised after a stampede-like situation occurred at the Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre when thousands of fans flocked to have a glimpse of the actor at the premiere event.

After the incident, deceased woman's family lodged a complaint at Chikkadpally police station. Consequently, Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management were charged with different sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).