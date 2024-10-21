Donald Trump makes appearance at fast-food chain to take aim at Harris

(MENAFN) On Sunday afternoon, US presidential nominee Donald made a surprise appearance at a McDonald's franchise in Pennsylvania, where he donned an apron and took on the role of a fry cook, serving customers at the drive-thru. This unconventional campaign stop in the Philadelphia area was not just about flipping burgers; it also served as a platform for Trump to emphasize his assertion that his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, did not work at McDonald's during her college years.



When asked about his visit to the fast-food chain, Trump stated, "I like McDonald's. I like jobs. I like to see good jobs, and I think it’s inappropriate when someone puts down that they worked at McDonald's… She (Harris) never worked at McDonald's." This comment was part of a broader strategy to mock Harris, who has previously mentioned her time working at McDonald's during her younger years, particularly as a way to connect with voters in the battleground state just over two weeks before Election Day.



During his visit, Trump received a quick tutorial from a fry cook and enthusiastically filled orders at the drive-thru window, engaging with customers along the way. His antics aimed to draw attention to his claims while simultaneously presenting a more relatable image to voters.



In response to Trump's comments, the Harris campaign told NBC News that the vice president indeed worked at a McDonald’s in Alameda, California, during the summer of 1983 while attending Howard University. According to their statement, she was responsible for operating the register and handling the french fry and ice cream machines, underscoring her experience in the fast-food industry during her formative years. This exchange highlights the ongoing back-and-forth between the two campaigns as they gear up for the election.

