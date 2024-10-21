Denmark Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio Report 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Denmark Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The upcoming data center capacity in Denmark is over 170 MW on full build, which is almost three times the country's current existing capacity.

Around 80% of the upcoming capacity is concentrated in Saeby and Copenhagen. Copenhagen, Esbjerg, and Taastrup dominate existing data center capacity in Denmark. Emerging data center locations are Saeby and Esbjerg.

This database (Excel) product covers the Denmark data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:



Detailed Analysis of 26 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 3 upcoming data center

Locations covered: Aarhus, Copenhagen, Esbjerg, Herning, Kolding, Saeby, Silkeborg, Skanderborg, Taastrup.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2023)

Future capacity additions (2024-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing



Quarter Rack (1/4)



Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)

Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.) Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Key Market Highlights:

Existing Data Centers (26 Facilities):



Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name, i.e., (CPH2 or DK01)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (3 Facilities):



Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience:



Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and government agencies

Key Topics Covered:



About the Database

Scope & Assumptions

Definitions

Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Data Center Database

Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

Colocation Pricing Explore the Comprehensive Portfolio

Investors/Operators Covered



Adeo Data Center

AtlasEdge (Colt DCS)

atNorth

Bulk Infrastructure

Cibicom

Curanet (team. blue)

Digital Realty

DLX.DK

GlobalConnect

JN Data

NNIT

Penta

Prime Data Centers

STACK Infrastructure Telia Group

For more information about this report visit

