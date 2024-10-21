Water-Soluble Packaging Market To Surpass USD 6 Billion By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Water-Soluble Packaging size is expected to register 6% CAGR between 2024 and 2032 propelled by environmental regulations.

Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Water-Soluble Packaging was valued at USD 3.85 billion in 2023 and is projected to be worth USD 6 billion by the end of 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The market's expansion is primarily driven by increasing global regulations on single-use plastics and stricter waste management policies. With worldwide enforcing bans and limitations on conventional plastics, businesses are seeking eco-friendly alternatives, such as water-soluble packaging, to comply with new environmental standards.

Additionally, rising consumer awareness of the negative impact of plastic pollution is accelerating demand for sustainable packaging solutions. Many consumers prioritize environmentally friendly packaging options, prompting companies to adopt water-soluble packaging to meet these expectations and reduce their plastic footprint.

The water-soluble packaging market is segmented by material into polymers, surfactants, and fibers. In 2023, polymers held the largest share, accounting for over 35%. Polyvinyl alcohol (PVOH) is a leading material in this segment due to its excellent water solubility and ability to form strong, flexible films. Widely used in products like laundry pods and agricultural chemicals, PVOH is valued for its biodegradability and non-toxic properties, making it a popular choice for companies looking to meet environmental standards.

By packaging type, the water-soluble packaging market is divided into pouches, bags, pods & capsules, sachets, and others. The pods & capsules segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% by 2032, making it the fastest-growing category. These water-soluble solutions are gaining traction for their ability to dissolve completely in water, leaving no waste behind. This aligns with the growing demand for sustainable, single-use products in sectors such as detergents, personal care, and food additives. Their environmental benefits, combined with convenience and product integrity, make them a highly attractive option for both manufacturers and consumers.

Regionally, North America water-soluble packaging market led the market in 2023 with a share of over 35%, and it is expected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period. The region's focus on sustainability, in line with stringent environmental regulations, drives innovation in eco-friendly packaging. Companies in the U.S. and Canada are at the forefront of developing cost-effective, high-performance, water-soluble materials supported by government policies aimed at reducing plastic waste. The region's advanced technological infrastructure also promotes the rapid adoption of sustainable packaging solutions.

Water-Soluble Packaging Market Players

Companies including Kuraray , Aicello , Cortec , Sekisui Chemical , Aquapak Polymers , Arrow Greentech , Soltec Development are some firms working in water-soluble packaging industry.

The water-soluble packaging market research report includes in-depth coverage of the industry with estimates & forecast in terms of revenue (USD million) from 2021 to 2032, for the following segments:

Market, By Material



Polymers

Surfactants Fibers

Market, By Packaging Type



Bags

Pouches

Pods & capsules

Sachets Others

Market, By Solubility Type



Cold water Hot water

Market, By End-use Industry



Residential

Food & Beverages

Agriculture

Healthcare

Chemicals

Water treatment Others

