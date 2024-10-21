Hamas Claims Killing Israeli Soldiers, Targeting Military Vehicles In N. Gaza

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Oct 21 (NNN-WAFA) – The Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, announced yesterday that, they had killed and wounded Israeli in several operations in the northern Gaza Strip.

In separate statements, the brigades reported that, its forces targeted in the west of the Jabalia camp an Israeli Merkava tank, with a“Yassin 105” missile and a Namer armoured personnel carrier with a“Tandem” missile.

Its fighters also managed to attack two Israeli soldiers with sniper fire, injuring them directly, in the Jabalia camp.

In addition, it reported the destruction of an Israeli Namer armoured personnel carrier with a“Shawah” explosive device in the north-west of Gaza City.

The brigades noted that, its fighters infiltrated behind Israeli troops that advanced east of the Jabalia camp on Saturday night. They successfully targeted two Israeli armoured personnel carriers using a“Shawah” explosive device and a“Yassin 105” missile, resulting in fatalities and injuries among the Zionist troops.

Also yesterday, the Israeli army confirmed the killing of their senior officer by an explosive device, in northern Gaza and the injuries of three other officers, one in critical condition.

The Israeli Zionist army continues its ground operation in the Jabalia camp, the largest Palestinian refugee camp in Gaza, for the 16th consecutive day, claiming the operation aims to prevent Hamas fighters from regrouping to launch further attacks.

The Zionist military regime's spokesman, Avichai Adraee, said on social media platform X that, Division 162 is continuing its operations in northern Gaza, eliminating dozens in confrontations and from the air, destroying numerous infrastructures, and allegedly“confiscating large quantities of weapons.”– NNN-WAFA