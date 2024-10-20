Bahraich Violence: Fearing Bulldozer Action, Plea Filed In SC Against Demolition Of Accused Properties
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Fearing a bulldozer action, a plea seeking a stay against the demolition notices issued by the Uttar Pradesh authorities against the accused
Abdul Hameed and several others
in the Bahraich violence case moved in the Supreme Court. The application sought a stay on bulldozer action by the Uttar Pradesh authority.
