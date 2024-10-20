Bahraich Violence: Fearing Bulldozer Action, Plea Filed In SC Against Demolition Of Accused Properties

( MENAFN - Live Mint) Fearing a bulldozer action, a plea seeking a stay against the demolition notices issued by the Uttar Pradesh authorities against the accused Abdul Hameed and several others in the Bahraich violence case moved in the Supreme Court. The application sought a stay on bulldozer action by the Uttar Pradesh authority.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.