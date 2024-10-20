Jan Aushadhi Outlets Generating Job Avenues, Providing Medicines At Discounted Rates

(MENAFN- IANS) Ghaziabad, Oct 20 (IANS) The opening of PM Jan Aushadhi Kendras in Ghaziabad have been receiving good response from the people. While interacting with IANS, many people said that they are now getting cheap and beneficial medicines easily, helping them to keep health-related problems away.

Most of the people submitted that previously, they were unable to take care of the part properly due to the high cost of the medicines. However, through Jan Aushadhi outlets, they are now able to purchase medicines at affordable prices.

Nishant, the owner of a Jan Aushadhi Kendra, told IANS: "After opening the medical store, I have been able to provide employment to 4-5 persons. Besides, we have also helped others to open Jan Aushadhi centres at many places. People come here to work. I teach them as well, and help them to open their own stores

"People get 40-90 per cent discount on the medicines they purchase from here. It is a very good project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Once, some people even used to sell their houses and land for medicine. Now, they are relieved after having the option of buying medicine from here."

Mohan, a customer, told IANS: "I regularly buy medicines related to blood pressure and heart disease from here. Compared to other medical stores, we get massive discounts on medicine here. For instance, the medicine I used to buy earlier from the regular medical stores for Rs 70 is available at Janaushadhi Kendra for Rs 15."

Another customer, N.B. Joshi, said: "I have come here to buy medicine for blood sugar and gastric related issues. I have been buying medicines from here for a long time and, on an average, I save 80-90 per cent compared to other medical stores when I buy medicines from here. Also, the medicines available here and in other stores have the same efficacy and quality. And this has come as a major relief, especially for the underprivileged people."

"In this era of inflation, you can keep yourself healthy by buying medicines at cheaper rates from here. Those who laid the foundation of this scheme have done great public welfare and this is a kind of public service."

Joshi further said that the opening of a Jan Aushudhi centre also comes with the potential of generating revenues.

"These stores should also be opened in small villages and towns so that the benefits of this scheme can reach the common people. Many people in the country are not even aware of this scheme," he said.

He also emphasised that schemes which are run in the public interest should be publicised and information about them should be disseminated to the common people so that they are made aware.

"If all these things are done, then the welfare of society will happen easily," he added.