Kuwait, Bahrain Sign Four Agreements

KUWAIT, Oct 20 (KUNA) -- The 11th session of the Kuwaiti-Bahraini Joint Higher Committee was held at the of Foreign Affairs on Sunday.

The Kuwaiti delegation was headed by of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, while the Bahraini delegation was headed by Foreign Minister Dr. Abdullatif Al-Zayani.

The committee discussed vital areas of cooperation and ways of enhancing them, especially economic, investment, security, and development, in order to further bilateral relations.

The committee culminated with four agreements and memoranda of understanding signed; on ports and commercial navigation, civil service, diplomatic cooperation and training, as well as on education. (end)

