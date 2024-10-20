Turkiye, Iran Fms Warn Of Israeli Schemes To Spread Regional War

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Ankara: Turkish Foreign Hakan Fidan warned Sunday that Israeli actions would spread a comprehensive regional war, stressing that the occupation must put an end to its actions and statements that clearly violate international law.

Addressing a joint press with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi in Istanbul, Fidan said the ongoing tension could have serious repercussions at the global level, stressing the need for the Israeli entity to declare a ceasefire in Gaza and end its on Lebanon immediately to reduce the current tension in the region.

In turn, the Iranian Foreign Minister warned of the danger of the Israeli entity causing the spread of a large-scale war in the region, stressing that his country supports peace but is at the same time prepared for any scenario.

