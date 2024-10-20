CRA Issues Consumer Protection Policy To Enhance Telecom Consumers Experience

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA) of the State of Qatar has issued the Communications Consumer Protection Policy and Regulation, setting a new standard for consumer rights and obligations in Qatar's telecommunications sector. This decisive action is fully aligned with Qatar's telecommunications law and regulatory framework, ensuring that consumers are protected under a comprehensive and legally grounded structure that demands higher levels of transparency and responsibility from Service Providers.

The Policy outlines the key objectives and principles that will govern consumer protection efforts in Qatar. This policy establishes the foundation for ensuring that consumers' rights are not only recognized but actively safeguarded in an era of rapid technological change. The Regulation is a detailed set of rules and procedures that Service Providers must adhere to. It covers critical aspects such as advertising standards, marketing practices, billing transparency, contract fairness, data privacy, and customer notifications. Specific provisions are included to address common consumer concerns, including unsolicited direct marketing, spam, and the safeguarding of personal data. The regulation also lays out clear processes for handling consumer complaints and disputes, ensuring that consumers have continuous access to essential emergency services without disruption.

“The Communications Consumer Protection Policy and Regulation we have issued marks a crucial step in our ongoing commitment to creating a fair and transparent communications environment in Qatar. Aligned with Qatar's telecommunications law and regulatory framework, our goal is to protect consumers by ensuring they receive clear information, fair contracts, and reliable services, while holding Service Providers to the highest standards,” said Amel Salem Al-Hanawi, Director of the Consumer Affairs Department at CRA.“By issuing this instrument, we are reinforcing our commitment to fostering a competitive and consumer-friendly communications market, in line with Qatar's Vision 2030 and the Digital Agenda 2030,” she added.

The new Policy repeals the Telecommunications Consumer Protection Policy issued on January 2014. Also, all previous regulatory instruments issued by CRA or the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology (previously known as ictQATAR) and related to consumers will be repealed after the transition period set out in the Communications Consumer Protection Regulation. These instruments include CRA's Code of Advertising, Marketing and Branding issued on September 25, 2014; CRA President Decision No. 11 of 2016 issuing the Spam Regulation; and CRA President Decision No. 12 of 2016 issuing the Premium Services Regulation.

The issuance of the Communications Consumer Protection Policy and Regulation reflects CRA's proactive approach in safeguarding consumer rights and maintaining a balanced relationship between consumers and Service Providers. By setting clear expectations and stringent requirements, CRA is ensuring that Qatar's telecommunications sector remains a leader in innovation and consumer protection.