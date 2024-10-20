(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Viktor Orban has expressed deep concern regarding Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's recently unveiled ‘victory plan’ for the ongoing conflict with Russia, describing its contents as "terrifying." Zelensky publicly presented his proposals during a speech to the Ukrainian parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, where he outlined key strategies aimed at enhancing Ukraine's military position.



Zelensky's plan includes a request for an immediate invitation for Ukraine to join NATO, the removal of restrictions on the use of Western-supplied long-range weapons for strikes on recognized Russian territory, and the deployment of a comprehensive non-nuclear strategic deterrence package on Ukrainian soil. These proposals reflect a significant escalation in Ukraine's approach to the conflict, aiming to bolster its military capabilities in the face of ongoing hostilities with Russia.



In a Facebook post, Orban criticized the European Union's approach to the conflict, asserting that the bloc's strategy has been "poorly organized, poorly executed, and poorly calculated." He emphasized the urgency for a change in tactics, arguing that the current strategy has led to a losing situation for Ukraine. "We are losing this war, so the strategy is not working," he stated, insisting that it is time to shift focus from military escalation to diplomacy.



Orban's call for peace extends to advocating for a ceasefire and initiating negotiations with Russia. He plans to press German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron to engage in talks with Russian officials on behalf of the EU as soon as possible. This plea underscores Orban's belief that dialogue and peaceful resolution are essential for resolving the conflict and preventing further escalation.



As tensions remain high, Orban's comments reflect a growing sentiment among some European leaders who are questioning the effectiveness of a militaristic approach and are increasingly advocating for a return to diplomatic efforts to achieve stability in the region.

