Satellite Images Confirm Deployment Of North Korean Troops To Russia - Watchdog

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The coaching of 12,000 from North Korea to Russia's Vladivostok has been recorded from the satellite.

That's according to Andriy Kovalenko , head of the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council, Ukrinform reports.

According to the official, the assessment made with the use of satellite imagery suggests up to 12,000 North Korean forces have been transferred to Russia.

A 1,500-strong special operations unit has already been deployed in Vladivostok.



"South Korea's intelligence is monitoring all that's happening. Our intelligence is also aware of all these things," Kovalenko assured.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, South Korea has identified a North Korean engineer who was present at the launch of missiles by the Russians at Ukraine.

At the same time, the Pentagon says the U.S. is yet to verify reports of North Korean soldiers being deployed to support Russia in its war effort against Ukraine.

Ukraine's defense intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov earlier said some 11,000 North Korean soldiers are now undergoing training in Russia, set to be ready for a combat deployment within two weeks.