Russians Bring Foreign Propagandists To Mariupol Center For National Resistance
10/19/2024 10:02:19 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian occupiers and collaborators have organized another tour for foreign journalists in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.
This was reported by the Center for National Resistance , according to Ukrinform.
"Another tour of the temporarily occupied Mariupol by foreign journalists was organized by local collaborators. This time, representatives of the Turkish media, who willingly repeat the Kremlin's narratives, visited the city destroyed by Russian troops to make propaganda materials," the statement reads.
The Center noted that such tours have become systematic, involving not only foreign journalists but also political figures who are effectively Kremlin puppets.
"Such visits give the world a false impression of the legitimacy of the occupation of Ukraine and are an attempt to test the reaction of the international community in order to encourage other Kremlin allies to visit the occupied territories," the Center emphasized.
As previously reported, the Russian invaders are turning the temporarily captured Mariupol into a key logistics hub for exporting stolen Ukrainian grain and metal.
