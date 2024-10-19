Kashmir Marathon: Traffic Police Issues Advisory

To facilitate participants' smooth movement and avoid traffic congestion on various routes during the Marathon, the following route plan/advisory is issued to avoid any inconvenience to the participants/general public.

All the participants for the said Marathon shall park their at designated parking places which include SP College Ground, SDA Parking opposite Pick n Choose, Multilevel Parking Press Colony, Presentation Convent School, Gindun Park Rajbagh, Institute of Hotel Management Rajbagh, Directorate of Horticulture Rajbagh, Football Ground TRC, Floriculture Park RR Road, and Cricket Ground TRC opposite JK Bank headquarters.

There will be no traffic movement on various routes in different time ranges as per the given schedule.

Residency Road: (Radio Kashmir crossing up to

Polo View) – 5 :00 am to 5:00 pm.

Police Station Rajbagh and Presentation Convent School: (Jawahar Nagar/Lal Mandi and from Hattrick up to Abdullah Bridge – Zero Bridge, from Rajbagh and Aramwari)- 5:00 am to 8:30 am.

MA Road: (Budshah Chowk towards Dalgate and Badyari up to Nehru Park)- 5:00 am to 9:00 am.

Residency Road: (Court Road – Clock Tower till Biscoe School crossing)- 5:00 am to 8:30 am.

Nehru Park: (Kralsangri-Nishat Foreshore road-Habbak crossing and Kashmir University up to Sir Syed Gate)- 5:00 to 1:00 pm.

Hotel Lalit: Gupkar Road and Ram Munshi Bagh- 5:00 am to1:30 pm.

Sonwar to Ram Munshi Bagh – 5:00 am to 1:30 pm.

Motorists intending to travel from Harwan, Shalimar and Nishat and Brein side are advised to adopt Burzahama via Chandpora- Tailbal- Zakura- Habbak- Naseembagh road and vice versa to reach their respective destinations.

Likewise, motorists coming from Ganderbal/Nagbal side towards Lal Chowk are advised to adopt 90 feet Soura road and vice versa to reach their respective destinations.

Motorists intending to travel from Rambagh and other adjacent areas towards Rajbagh and other areas shall adopt the Jawahar Nagar Bund Road to reach to their respective destinations.

There will be no movement of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) after 08:00 pm on October 19, 2024, onwards on the Marathon routes viz. RR Road, Gupkar Road, Boulevard Road, Foreshore Road, etc.

Citizens are requested to plan their journey accordingly, so as to avoid any inconvenience on October 20, 2024. Emergencies shall be allowed to take the shortest route.

In case any assistance is required, citizens are requested to contact Traffic Police at the Traffic Police Control Room number 103.

