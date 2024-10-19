Still Remember Naina Sahni Murder Case: Mos Harsh Malhotra Slams Cong Over 'Shakti Abhiyan'

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) Union of State (MoS) Harsh Malhotra on Saturday targeted the party and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, accusing them of "hypocrisy" regarding women's empowerment.

This criticism followed Rahul Gandhi's remarks during Congress' 'Shakti Abhiyan' event, launched under the Indira Fellowship programme to promote women's empowerment in India.

During his speech at the event on Friday, Rahul Gandhi emphasised the need for real empowerment of women, urging them "not to settle for token positions, but to fight for their rightful place in society."

In response, the BJP has launched sharp attacks on Congress, accusing the party of making hollow promises on women's issues.

MoS Harsh Malhotra referenced the infamous 1995 Tandoor Murder Case to highlight what he called Congress' "double standards" on women's protection and empowerment.

Speaking to IANS, Malhotra said, "The women of Congress have not forgotten the Naina Sahni murder case. People still remember it. She was burned alive in a tandoor by the then Youth Wing's State President of Congress. Despite this, the party has never delivered justice for women."

He also criticised Congress for not implementing the Women's Reservation Bill during its time in power.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has ensured women's representation by passing the Women's Reservation Bill in the Legislative Assembly and Lok Sabha. Congress, despite years in power, neither supported this bill nor brought it forward. Their promises are empty," he said.

Additionally, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari also attacked Rahul Gandhi over the 'Shakti Abhiyan.'

"The person who hesitates to say 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai,' criticises India, and supports terrorism cannot be expected to respect women," Tiwari told IANS.

It is worth noting that several women leaders have left Congress over allegations of harassment within the party, and the BJP has been criticising the party over this.

One such leader, former Congress member Radhika Khera, resigned in May this year. In a letter to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Khera announced her resignation from all party posts and its primary membership, citing harassment.

After quitting, Khera alleged that she faced repeated "harassment" due to her visit to Ayodhya's Ram Temple.

In her resignation letter, she claimed the party discriminated against leaders who attended the temple's Pran Pratishtha ceremony and detailed the hostile treatment she endured.

"I served the party from my days with NSUI until now. I dedicated 22 years to Congress, but recently, I have been subjected to cruel treatment. My only fault was that I couldn't hold myself back from visiting the Ram Temple," Khera wrote in her letter to Kharge.