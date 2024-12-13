Mismatched Season 3: Witness 'New Phase' Of Rohit Saraf-Prajakta Koli's Romantic Journey On Netflix. Details Inside

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Mismatched Season 3 OTT release : The highly anticipated Season 3 of the 2022 web series 'Mismatched' is back and will soon be available for all subscribers. Set to release on Friday, December 13, Mismatched Season 3 has not aired (as of 11:15 AM).

Netflix has defined the new season of the Rohit Saraf-Prajakta Koli starrer as a“new phase of chaos, cuties, and cold coffee”, referencing previous seasons. The OTT also asked the users if they think the new season will be an“update or...reboot.”

Netflix's superhit rom-com is currently ranked number 7 on the digital streaming platform's 'TV shows today' list.

Watch Mismatched Season 3's trailer here: Mismatched Season 3: Genre

Mismatched is themed around love, friendship, and self-discovery. This quirky and heartfelt show falls under the romantic drama category.



Prajakta Koli as Dimple Ahuja – The ambitious, tech-savvy protagonist chasing her dreams of becoming a coder while navigating love and friendship challenges.

Rohit Saraf as Rishi Singh Shekhawat – A romantic and thoughtful young man deeply in love with Dimple but struggling with personal insecurities.

Vihaan Samat as Harsh Agarwal – A witty and charming musician who shares a complicated relationship with Dimple.

Taaruk Raina as Anmol Malhotra – A brash, outspoken gamer dealing with his own emotional baggage.

Muskkaan Jaferi as Celina Matthews – Dimple's best friend, grappling with her own personal struggles.

Devyani Shorey as Namrata Bidasaria – A close friend of Rishi, exploring her identity and love life.

Abhinav Sharma as Krish Katyal – A humorous, supportive friend often involved in lighthearted subplots.

Vidya Malvade as Zeenat Karim – A strong mentor figure guiding the students at the college. Rannvijay Singha as Professor Siddharth Sinha – The no-nonsense college professor known for his firm yet fair teaching style.

Mismatched Season 3: CastMismatched Season 3: Plot

The trailer of the third season of the rom-com opens with the iconic cold coffee that first brought Rishi (Rohit Saraf) and Dimple (Prajakta Koli) together.

This season, the duo leave the Aravali Institute behind for a new campus in Hyderabad as they enter the next phase of their relationship.

“Love meets tech as the two tackle their ambitions and the effort it takes to stay in love while exploring what it means to live two lives -- one real and one virtual,” said a press note.

Once bitter rivals, Rishi and Anmol, find themselves on the same team at the virtual-reality lab Betterverse, proving this season is all about flipping the script. A new character aims to thrive in this virtual world as Celina helps them fit in while Krish continues to find his place.

Sid sir and Zeenat are starting anew, adopting fresh plans-a fitting parallel to the many "worlds" the gang navigates in Mismatched, from adulting and self-discovery to friendships.

Mismatched Season 3: What to expect?

Producer Ronnie Screwvala said Mismatched Season 3 is a milestone that reflects the love and effort of everyone involved.

“This season is incredibly close to our hearts as it takes on themes that truly resonate--growing together, embracing inclusivity, and facing life's tough moments,” he said, adding that the season is a reminder that even in life's complexities, there's beauty in connection and understanding.

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, said the season will be jolly because of the holidays.

“This season we are excited to take a little time leap with our fans, Dimple, Rishi and gang who are navigating love, ambition and heartbreak while finding their identity in a new world,” she said.

This season, Tanya said, the tech is wilder, the music is memorable and the romance more intense.



