Amir, Tajikistan President Mark 30Th Anniversary Of Diplomatic Relations

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon exchanged congratulatory messages on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of relations between the two countries, celebrated this December.

In their messages, both leaders commended the strong friendship and fruitful cooperation that have defined their bilateral ties over the past three decades.

They expressed their satisfaction with the current state of relations and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening and expanding cooperation in various areas to serve the mutual interests and aspirations of both nations and their peoples.

MENAFN13122024000067011011ID1108991057