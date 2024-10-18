(MENAFN- EQS Group)

Nebius Group

Investor Materials Ahead of Trading Resumption

18-Oct-2024 / 22:18 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Investor Materials Ahead of Trading Resumption

Dear investors,





Today we published a detailed presentation about Nebius ahead of the start of trading in our shares on on Monday, October 21.

Please see the presentation , and here is a webcast recording from our Chairman John Boynton and CEO Arkady Volozh who provide additional color.





If you have any questions, please contact us on:





Investor Relations

...





Media Relations

...









Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

