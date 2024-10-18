Investor Materials Ahead Of Trading Resumption
Nebius Group
Investor Materials Ahead of Trading Resumption
Investor Materials Ahead of Trading Resumption
Dear investors,
Today we published a detailed presentation about Nebius ahead of the start of trading in our shares on nasdaq on Monday, October 21.
Please see the presentation , and here is a webcast recording from our Chairman John Boynton and CEO Arkady Volozh who provide additional color.
