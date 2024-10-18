Navitas’ New ‘Intelliweave’ Control Technique Powers Next-Gen AI Data Centers Above 99% Efficiency

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IntelliWeave's patented digital control combined with high-power GaNSafeTM and Gen 3-Fast SiC MOSFETs enable PFC peak efficiencies to 99.3% and reduces power losses by 30% reduction compared to existing solutions

TORRANCE, Calif., Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At this month's IEEE Conversion and (ECCE), Navitas (Nasdaq: NVTS), the leader in next-generation GaNFastTM gallium nitride (GaN) and GeneSiCTM silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors, will introduce attendees to 'IntelliWeave' – an innovative patented new digital control technique for improving next generation AI data center power supply (PSU) efficiency.

In a world where ever-more energy is needed for the processing of artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud-based applications, minimizing power consumption has become a priority for data center architects and operators. Combining next-generation GaN and SiC semiconductors with new control technique strategies to power conversion plays a key role in achieving this goal.

IntelliWeave's novel digital control enables highest system efficiencies with precision current sharing, ultra-fast dynamic response and minimal phase error. A patented dual-loop and dual-feed-forward interleaving control achieves absolute zero voltage switching (ZVS) across the full-load range to enable highest efficiencies. The digital control for Critical Conduction Mode (CRM) interleaving Totem Pole Power Factor Control (PFC) enables 30% reduction in power losses compared to existing Continuous Conduction Mode (CCM) solutions. The digital control combined with high-power GaNSafe power ICs has been proven on a 500 kHz GaN-based interleaving 3.2 kW CrM PFC PSU operating at 99.3% peak efficiency including EMI filter loss.

Taking place in Phoenix, Arizona from October 20th to 24th, IEEE ECCE 2024 features both industry-driven and application-oriented technical sessions and brings together practicing engineers, researchers and other professionals for interactive and multidisciplinary discussions on the latest advances in various areas related to energy conversion.

Tao Wei, Director, will present“Novel digital control for a GaN-based CrM interleaved TP PFC ,” on Monday October 21st at 5.30pm in the main Expo Hall.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, celebrating 10 years of power innovation founded in 2014. GaNFastTM power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiCTM power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include EV, solar, energy storage, home appliance / industrial, data center, mobile, and consumer. Over 250 Navitas patents are issued or pending. Navitas offers the industry's first and only 20-year GaNFast warranty and was the world's first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified .

Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast, GaNSense, GaNSafe, GeneSiC, and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited and affiliates. All other brands, product names, and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

