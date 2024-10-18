Tinygemsbreaks Universal Care Groups LLC Introduces Cost-Effective Section 125 Cafeteria And MEC Plans For Employers

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Universal Care Groups (“UCG”)

has launched a unique Section 125 Cafeteria Plan and Minimum Essential Coverage (“MEC”) plan aimed at providing businesses with 50 or more employees affordable healthcare solutions that meet ACA requirements. These plans offer tax savings, enhanced employee benefits, and cost-effective healthcare options, including telehealth, dental, and vision care, while helping employers avoid penalties for non-compliance. UCG's innovative approach leverages existing FICA deductions to deliver savings for both employers and employees, making comprehensive healthcare accessible and affordable.

About Universal Care Groups LLC:

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, UCG was founded in the spirit of wanting to strengthen the physical and financial well-being of its clients with their products and services.

The company channels resources into health and social issues that are close to the hearts of UCG's founders. UCG is allied with like-minded organizations to have a positive impact on the health and wellness of our communities in as many ways as possible. For example, UCG has supported The Remnant Ministry, based in Dripping Springs, Texas, which is working to nurture a safer society, especially relating to the well-being of children. Whether supporting the security of the young residents at the Cornerstone Children's Ranch in Eagle Pass, Texas, or helping to rescue trafficked children and bring them home through Operation Millstone, the Remnant Ministry is making a positive difference in the world.

