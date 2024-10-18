Qatar Chairs Meeting Of GCC Ambassadors With UNODC Executive Director In Vienna

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Vienna: The State of Qatar today presided over a meeting of GCC countries' ambassadors accredited to the United Nations Office in Vienna with the Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, at the headquarters of the GCC Permanent Mission in Vienna.

Chaired by the Ambassador of the State of Qatar and its Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office and International Organizations in Vienna HE Jassim Yacoub Al Hammadi, the meeting discussed cooperation relations between the GCC countries and the United Nations Office in Vienna, and emphasized the importance of holding periodic meetings between officials from both sides.

The meeting also discussed ways to activate the memorandum of understanding signed between the GCC General Secretariat and the UNODC, and considered holding workshops at the headquarters of the GCC Permanent Mission to be managed by experts from the United Nations Office, and ways to benefit from the training programs provided by the Office.