KBS Builders Wins Two Maine Projects Totaling $4.6 Million

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOUTH PARIS, Maine, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBS Builders, Inc. (“KBS” or the“Company”), the leading modular in New England, announced it has signed two large Maine contracts totaling $4.6 million: a $3.0 million contract for cottages in Northeast Harbor, and a $1.6 million contract for affordable units in Newcastle. for the Northeast Harbor project has begun, and manufacturing for the Newcastle project will begin in November; deliveries for both are expected to be completed by December and both projects are expected to be occupancy-ready by Spring 2025.

For the Northeast Harbor project, KBS will manufacture 32 modules for the construction of 15 one- and two-story cottages. KBS' selection for this project exemplifies its ability to complete high-quality custom work on an accelerated schedule; the cottages will be ready for occupancy a full year sooner than if built with on-site construction.

For the Newcastle project, KBS will manufacture 8 modules for the construction of two multi-story buildings comprising 16 affordable housing units. This project will be highly energy efficient, while still delivering housing units at an affordable price point. KBS was selected for its ability to balance these attributes without sacrificing design aesthetics, quality, or performance. Additionally, as the Company manufactures modules off-site, environmental impact to the project location is minimized.

Thatcher Butcher, President of KBS, noted,“KBS continues to strengthen our ten-year track record of delivering high-quality commercial projects on-time and on-budget in the New England area. These contracts follow the Nantucket Workforce Housing Project we announced earlier this year and demonstrate the value our work offers to local communities as a solution to housing shortages. We continue to enhance our capabilities for large-scale commercial projects, honing our expertise in custom, affordable, and workforce housing, as well as college dormitories and classrooms. We look forward to creating a positive, lasting impact in these spaces and communities through our work.”

About KBS Builders, Inc.

KBS designs and manufactures modular structures with a commitment to residential housing, net-zero design, commercial, and mixed-use buildings. KBS works hand-in-hand with developers, general contractors, architects, and builders to customize and produce the exact type of modular structure they are seeking. The Company's main office and factory are located in South Paris, Maine, while a second factory is located a short distance away in Oxford, Maine. To learn more about KBS, please visit kbsbuildersinc.com .

For more information, contact:

KBS Builders, Inc.

Matthew Sullivan

VP, Business Development

617-820-3677

...