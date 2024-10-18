Industry Led Higher Education - A New Paradigm For Atmanirbhar Bharat

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WISE aims to strengthen industry resiliency and drive economic growth by developing a proficient and industry-ready workforce.

Empowering the next generation with Apprenticeship Embedded Degree Programme (AEDP)

Medhavi Skills University's WISE initiative integrates academic theory with industry experience, boosting employability, supporting NEP 2020 and Skill India

- Pravesh Dudani, Founder & Chancellor, Medhavi Skills UniversityKOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- India is one of the world's youngest countries, with over 54% of its population under the age of 25 and more than 62% in the working-age group (15-59 years). It is currently grappling with a significant shortage of well-trained, skilled workers.As per a National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) report, only an estimated 2.3% of the Indian workforce has received formal skill training, in stark contrast to 68% in the UK, 75% in Germany, 52% in the USA, and 80% in Japan.Medhavi Skills University (MSU), a skill-based higher education varsity based in Sikkim, is emerging as a game-changer in India's skilling ecosystem. It is significantly contributing to the national Skill India Mission through its innovative Work Integrated Skills-based Higher Education (WISE) initiative.To empower the youth, WISE focuses on taking higher-education opportunities beyond classrooms. As India's first skills university to integrate the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020) in an industry-led format, MSU is bridging the gap between academia and employability.While emphasizing the need for industry-academia collaborations for 'Kaushal Bharat', Mr. Pravesh Dudani, Founder & Chancellor, Medhavi Skills University states, "The future of India's workforce lies in aligning education with industry needs, and at Medhavi Skills University, we are at the forefront of this transformation. Our WISE initiative, guided by the principles of NEP 2020, integrates cutting-edge technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) into the curriculum to create a truly immersive, industry-driven learning experience. By merging academic theory with real-world application through AI and industry collaborations, we are not just educating students but equipping them with the skills to thrive in today's fast-evolving job market. It's an exciting time for higher education in India as we pave the way for a new paradigm in Atmanirbhar Bharat-one that fosters self-reliance, employability, and innovation."The WISE Initiative: A Catalyst for Skilling IndiaWith the concept of "Industry As Campus," industry immersive courses under the WISE initiative have redefined how students can gain theoretical, practical as well as experiential learning experience. Collaborations with diverse industries across sectors like healthcare, technology, hospitality, fashion design, and aerospace allow individuals to pursue certified degrees while simultaneously earning a salary. The WISE initiative makes higher education more accessible and relevant to the current job market.By embedding apprenticeships and on-the-job training within its curriculum, work-integrated courses ensure that learners are not only well-versed in academic theory but also gain hands-on experience in real-world settings.Industry Collaborations: The Key to SuccessAn ASSOCHAM study reveals that only 10% of Indian graduates are employable, with 90% lacking the necessary skills for corporate jobs . This highlights the disconnect between industry and academia, as traditional education is not centric to practical, real-world experience.MSU, under the WISE initiative, partners with industry leaders to devise higher education certifications, degree and diploma programmes for learners. As these programs are recognized by the University Grants Commission/National Council for Vocational Education and Training (UGC/NCVET), they enhance the academic profile of learners.Moreover, these collaborations serve a dual purpose. It provides access to a steady stream of well-trained, work-ready individuals for industries, reducing attrition and recruitment training costs. For students, the exposure to real-time projects and advanced application ecosystems gives them a competitive edge in the job market. The WISE initiative's "Learn and Earn" model has proven highly effective in enhancing productivity for companies.Partnerships with leading companies and industries provide students with unparalleled access to practical learning environments and mentoring from industry experts. By collaborating with companies like iACE, Polaris, NHQ Studios, Ahalia, B4M Entertainments, IHG, and AEQUS, MSU ensures that its curriculum remains relevant and up-to-date with the latest industry trends and technological advancements.With Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed with the Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, Assam Rifles, Sashastra Seema Bal, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Indian Coast Guard, MSU has extended its WISE programs to defense personnel and their families, further expanding its impact.WISE and Innovative Higher Education FrameworksWork-integrated programs focus on aligning education with industry needs through on-the-job training and real-time projects, preparing students for careers in Industry 4.0 through Apprenticeship-Embedded Degree Programmes (AEDP) and National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS).These courses utilize the National Credit Framework (NCrF) by UGC, which integrates experiential learning, such as internships and apprenticeships , into academic curricula through on-the-job training (OJT). This creditization through Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) allows students to earn academic credits for practical industry exposure, helping them to bridge the gap between theory and real-world application. For instance, 40 to 45 hours of experiential learning equates to 1 academic credit. Activities like field visits and industrial projects also contribute to credit accumulation, with documented learning in academic logbooks ensuring alignment with course objectives.The Apprenticeship Embedded Degree Program (AEDP), an innovative approach in skill development, combines academic education with on-the-job training. For students, the schemes may include stipends or wages during their apprenticeship, providing financial support while gaining valuable work experience.For industries, schemes like NAPS often offer financial incentives such as subsidies and grants to offset apprenticeship training costs. This reduces overall expenses and encourages more companies to participate.A Holistic Approach to Skill DevelopmentIn addition to the technical skills gained, students develop soft skills, problem-solving capabilities, and an entrepreneurial mindset, all of which are critical for achieving success in today's competitive job market. Students acquire real-world abilities, build professional networks, and often receive financial support through paid placements.Through the WISE initiative, MSU is addressing employability challenges in India while contributing to the Skill India Mission.As per The Economic Times report, over 80% of students who participated in work oriented degree programs reported improved employability compared to traditional graduates. In an increasingly skill-based economy, initiatives like WISE are vital for equipping individuals with the competencies needed to succeed in their careers.As industries evolve, integrating practical learning becomes essential to cultivate a workforce that is adaptable, highly skilled, and prepared to meet the challenges of the future.

