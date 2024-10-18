Taicend Technology To Showcase Innovative Medical Solutions At MEDICA 2024 In Düsseldorf

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) KAOHSIUNG, Taiwan, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taicend Technology, a leading brand in advanced wound care and medical solutions in Taiwan. Committed to innovation in improving patient wound effects and shortening wound healing time, Taicend is set to present a comprehensive range of products under four key themes:

Trauma Rescue, Wound Healing, Pressure Relief , and Skin Protection Series .

TAICEND TECHNOLOGY CO,. LTD.

Continue Reading

1.

Trauma Rescue Series

This series is designed to provide immediate and effective care for acute injuries, focusing on rapid wound treatment, such as hemostatic bandages, plant-based and other products to cope with emergencies on the battlefield. Taicend's first aid products use self-developed materials and cutting-edge designs to provide superior protection and ease of use in emergencies.

2. Wound Healing Series

Wound Healing Series is designed for different specialized wounds, such as postoperative wound healing series, C-section wounds, orthopedic postoperative wounds, and more. Taicend have also developed a series of healing products targeting chronic wounds.

These products were developed to accelerate wound healing and provide ongoing moisture balance to meet the needs of chronic wounds and post-operative care.

3. Pressure Relief Series

Pressure Relief Series offers many solutions in prevention of pressure ulcers, a common and critical issue in long-term patient care.

The Series of products employ self-developed pressure-reducing materials to provide patients with protection and to reduce the incidence of pressure ulcers, especially among elderly and bedridden patients. These series are currently used in major hospitals in Taiwan as a pressure reduction solution. Its powerful product line includes partial body decompression pads, BiPAP respirator pressure relief pads and simple O2 masks.

4. Skin Protection Series

Skin Protection Series of products are dedicated to protecting skin health by preventing damage caused by friction, moisture and other environmental factors, and are perfect for symptoms such as baby diaper rash, adult incontinence-associated dermatitis (IAD).

The skin cleansing mousse is designed for infants and young children. It is convenient for outdoor use as it can be directly applied on wounds to clean without irritation or pain. It can also be used for cleaning before changing diapers to ensure the infant is comfortable.

Looking Ahead

As a participant in MEDICA 2024 Exhibition at Düsseldorf, Taicend Technology is poised to make a significant impact by sharing its latest developments with a global audience. With a strong focus on quality, research, and patient outcomes. Visit us at Hall 06 #H66-6.

Contact:

Tsumin Huang

+886-7-6955313 ext 801

[email protected]

SOURCE Taicend Technology

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED