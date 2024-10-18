Power Supply Brings A Bumper Rice Harvest

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ZIBO, China, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The harvest season brings the delightful scent of rice as blossoms in spring turn into fruits

in autumn. On October 15, the rice harvest in Gaoqing County, Zibo City, was in full swing, with the State Grid Zibo Power Company ensuring a stable power supply for rice harvest, process, and sale in an all-out effort.

To guarantee a safe and reliable power supply for the harvest, the company implemented various measures and organized its staff

to the rice fields, supporting an efficient harvest with convenient power services. Careful inspections of power lines and equipment were conducted, focusing on power channels and distribution transformers. Comprehensive checks and maintenance were carried out on electrical equipment such as agricultural machinery wells. Additionally, the company took full advantage of the "mutual construction of village and power grid" service, collaborating with grid workers on resident visits to find out their electricity needs and offer guidance in reasonable electricity usage.

Fully automated rice conveyors, dryers, and threshers were working in full power in the processing workshop. The freshly harvested grain was finally transformed into shining white rice after a series of procedures including drying, threshing, de-earing and etc, an uninterrupted production supported by a robust power supply. The company proactively offered on-site service during the harvest season, establishing a green channel for agricultural power usage and streamlining the power acquisition. Meanwhile, having engaged directly with rice production enterprises and cooperatives, it developed tailored optimization plans based on their electricity needs. "Our machines have to run for long hours every autumn harvest. Now, we feel much more assured about our power supply with your excellent service," said the manager of the rice processing workshop to the staff.

In recent years, the company has concentrated on the rural revitalization strategy, giving comprehensive support for agricultural production through high-quality service and reliable power supply, a proactive effort for a seamless service chain, professional guarantees and rural development empowerment further.

SOURCE State Grid Zibo Power Supply Company

