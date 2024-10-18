Mumbai Cops Receive Threat Message Seeking Rs 5 Cr From Salman Khan

A case was registered at Worli police under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for threat and extortion after the city's traffic control room received the message on its WhatsApp helpline on Thursday afternoon, he said.

The case has been registered on the complaint of a traffic police personnel, the official added.

“The sender also said the threat should not be taken lightly. The probe has been transferred to the Crime Branch,” he said.

The superstar had earlier received death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Bishnoi gang members had also opened fire outside the actor's Bandra home in April, he said.

Meanwhile, the Navi Mumbai police on Thursday uncovered a plot to kill Khan by the Bishnoi gang in June and arrested one of its shooters, identified as Sukhbir Singh of Haryana's Panipat, he said.

