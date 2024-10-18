Mumbai Cops Receive Threat Message Seeking Rs 5 Cr From Salman Khan
Date
10/18/2024 5:11:34 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Mumbai- The Mumbai traffic Police received a threat message demanding Rs 5 crore from bollywood actor Salman Khan, following which the Crime Branch began a probe, an official said on Friday.
A case was registered at Worli police under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for threat and extortion after the city's traffic control room received the message on its WhatsApp helpline on Thursday afternoon, he said.
ADVERTISEMENT
The case has been registered on the complaint of a traffic police personnel, the official added.
ADVERTISEMENT
“The sender also said the threat should not be taken lightly. The probe has been transferred to the Crime Branch,” he said.
The superstar had earlier received death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
Read Also
Plot To Kill Salman Khan: Bishnoi Gang Member Held
Accused Fired Outside Salman Khan's House In Bid To Kill Him: Cops To Court
Bishnoi gang members had also opened fire outside the actor's Bandra home in April, he said.
Meanwhile, the Navi Mumbai police on Thursday uncovered a plot to kill Khan by the Bishnoi gang in June and arrested one of its shooters, identified as Sukhbir Singh of Haryana's Panipat, he said.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN18102024000215011059ID1108794697
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.