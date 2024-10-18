Heliospectra Welcomes Bram Muelblok As Manager Technical Solutions

Bram's career, including an impressive track record working as Sales Manager and Technical Sales Engineer, is marked by a passion for exploring new product-market combinations and translating customer needs into actionable strategies. His strong analytical skills and deep commitment to customer satisfaction will be invaluable as he takes on the Manager Technical Sales position, liaising between Heliospectra's customers, R&D team, and management, driving the development of new LED lighting solutions and sensors for the horticulture sector.

Throughout his career, Bram has shown dedication to helping clients deploy and optimize lighting systems. His hands-on approach includes providing both pre-sales and post-sales support, conducting market research, and maintaining close relationships with clients to ensure ongoing satisfaction and identify opportunities for improvement. Additionally, his expertise in optical systems, light and water measurement, and horticultural lighting makes him a perfect fit for Heliospectra's team of forward-thinking professionals.

At Heliospectra, Bram will be responsible for launching HelioSENSE, Heliospectra's new fluorescence sensor,

which can read plant stress and determine the ideal light level for the plant in a certain growth stage. The feedback from this type of biofeedback sensor will, in the future, be able to provide information about more than just the optimal light level. For example, we can see water stress and salt stress.

"We are thrilled to welcome Bram Muelblok to Heliospectra," said Bonny Heeren, CEO of Heliospectra. "His deep knowledge of horticulture lighting and his commitment to finding the best solutions for customers perfectly align with our values and goals. Bram's experience and skill set will be a great asset to our team as we expand our LED solutions and support growers worldwide."

"I'm thrilled to join

Heliospectra and contribute to a company that's driving innovation in horticultural lighting," said Bram Muelblok. "With my background in the technical and sales aspects of this industry, I'm excited to bridge the gap between our customers and Heliospectra's R&D team to create tailored solutions that enhance crop performance and sustainability. I look forward to leveraging my experience to help our clients optimize their lighting systems and to foster long-lasting partnerships that push the boundaries of what's possible in controlled environment agriculture."

Heliospectra is eager to welcome Bram Muelblok as a key member of the team and looks forward to the continued advancements he will bring to our clients and the industry.

For More Information:

Rebecca Nordin, CCO and Head of IR

at

Heliospectra | +46 (0)72 536 8116 | [email protected]



This information was brought to you by Cision .

,c4052836

The following files are available for download: