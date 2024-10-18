Cbdnewsbreaks Software Effective Solutions Corp. (D/B/A Medcana) (SFWJ) Provides Operations, Expansion Update

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Software Effective Solutions Corp. (d/b/a MedCana) (OTC: SFWJ) , a leading entity in the cannabis and agricultural sectors, is beginning its first expansion phase and is reporting on its strategic initiative. According to the announcement, through careful and deliberate planning and foresight, MedCana is reporting the allocation of an additional two hectares dedicated to production. Calling the move“pivotal,” the company noted that MedCana management is committed to meeting escalating demands and fortifying the company's operational capabilities. In addition, the report noted that MedCana and its majority-held subsidiary, Eko2o S.A.S, have achieved a 35% reduction in construction costs associated with greenhouses and irrigation systems. This“significant milestone in cost optimization” was reached through innovative strategies and collaborative efforts between the two entities and represents the company's focus on being an industry leader, achieving operational efficiency and following sustainable practices.“This expansion marks a significant milestone in our journey,” said MedCana CEO Jose Gabriel Diaz in the press release.“We are committed to driving value for our stakeholders while embracing sustainable growth strategies.”

Software Effective Solutions

Software Effective Solutions/MedCana is a holding company focused on developing companies in the agricultural technology and the cannabis industries. As MedCana moves forward with its expansion plans, the company remains committed to delivering on its promise of building a solid foundation for future growth of its holdings.

