KFSHRC Leads Healthcare Intelligence In Diagnostics And Patient Care

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) is contributing to global healthcare innovation, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics to enhance diagnostics accuracy, streamline patient care, and improve treatment outcomes.

Central to this is the Centre for Healthcare Intelligence (CHI), which utilizes 20 AI applications to advance medical imaging, patient flow, and resource management, fostering a sustainable AI ecosystem. Through predictive models for bone marrow transplants and heart failure readmissions, CHI enables early identification of high-risk patients, improving real-time, personalized treatments. In collaboration with the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties, CHI has launched a training program in applied health AI, empowering healthcare workers to make precise, timely decisions and advancing AI leadership.

Additionally, AI tools in radiology have improved diagnostic accuracy by 25% and reduced misdiagnosis rates by 18%, advancing the detection of cancer and cardiovascular diseases. The hospital's AI-powered Capacity Command Centre automates tasks and optimizes resource allocation to streamline care further. Since 2021, it has completed over 170,000 interventions, cutting bed waiting times from 32 to 6 hours, with 90% of pharmacy and lab services completed within 15 minutes.

KFSHRC continues to advance its AI capabilities with JuhAIna, a generative AI system designed to streamline organ transplant decision-making, which will be showcased at the Global Health Exhibition in Riyadh.

These advancements have earned KFSHRC global recognition, including being named one of Newsweek's“World's Best Smart Hospitals for 2025” and winning the 2022 Leadership Award in Artificial Intelligence and the ZIMAM Digital Health Award 2022.

It is noteworthy that KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 20th globally in the list of the world's top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the second consecutive year and has been recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, in the same year, it was ranked among the world's best 250 hospitals and included in the World's Best Smart Hospitals list for 2025 by Newsweek magazine. For more information, visit or contact our media team at ...

