(MENAFN- Khaama Press) defense ministers gathered in Brussels to discuss the serious challenges facing the military alliance, including the growing threat of ISIS. On Thursday, the U.S. Defense Secretary warned that remains a global threat requiring international attention.

A decade ago, when the U.S.-led international coalition began operations to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria, the coalition had tens of thousands of and numerous military bases in the region, including Afghanistan.

However, since the takeover of Afghanistan in 2021 and the dismantling of U.S. military bases, the country is now beyond reach. Iraq has also requested the withdrawal of U.S. forces, signaling the end of coalition operations there. In the summer of this year, Niger similarly expelled U.S. forces from their counterterrorism base in West Africa.

During Thursday's NATO meeting, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warned that while global attention is focused on the war in Ukraine and escalating conflicts in the Middle East, ISIS is re-emerging as a growing threat in Africa and beyond.

Austin emphasized that the threat posed by ISIS still demands international attention. He noted that, despite facing other global challenges, such as China's assertiveness and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, ISIS remains a danger that should not be underestimated.

Despite being defeated in Syria five years ago and in Iraq seven years ago, ISIS has been responsible for several deadly attacks in recent years, including a concert hall bombing in Russia in March that killed at least 143 people and bombings in the Iranian cities of Kerman and Shiraz in January that left nearly 100 dead.

In August, authorities foiled a planned suicide attack by a 19-year-old Austrian who had pledged allegiance to ISIS and targeted a Taylor Swift concert.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte highlighted the evolving nature of this threat, stating,“The rise in lone-wolf attacks and the increasing use of new technologies by terrorists are concerning trends.”

A senior U.S. defense official added that ISIS has made significant efforts to diversify and strengthen its combat capabilities in Africa and Central Asia.

In recent months, several individuals in the U.S. and European countries like Germany have been arrested on suspicion of being linked to ISIS and planning terrorist attacks.

The fight against ISIS is far from over, with the group continuing to pose a serious threat despite territorial defeats. The re-emergence of ISIS in Africa and Central Asia, coupled with evolving tactics and new technologies, underscores the need for sustained international cooperation. As U.S.-led coalition operations wind down in Iraq and face challenges in Afghanistan, the global community must remain vigilant in the fight against ISIS.

