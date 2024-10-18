DAME Media Presents 'Running For President TV' Set To Film In Orlando, FL

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Interactive Game Show offers Americans a to discuss current issues

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DAME CEO, Arlene McQueen announces the launch of a new interactive game show,“Running For President TV” set to in Orlando, FL in February of 2025.

Running For President TV is an interactive television game show where 24 Americans compete to become candidates in hopes of being named,“President of the People”, and win cash prizes.

On the heels of the election, the show offers a platform for American citizens 25+ (including foreign-born legal citizens) to debate and collaborate over political issues that affect their future.

“We believe our show will help us find candidates that have great ideas, will aid in the education of American Politics for our viewers, and allow people to vote on issues that impact their livelihood.”- Arlene McQueen

Anyone interested in becoming a candidate on the show can find more information on our website and social media platforms.

