China Medical System：First Ruxolitinib Cream’S Prescriptions For Vitiligo Issued In The Greater Bay Area

SHENZHEN, CHINA, Oct. 18, 2024 -- China Medical System Holdings Limited (the"Group" or"CMS") is pleased to announce that on 18 October, the first batch of prescriptions of ruxolitinib phosphate cream (the"ruxolitinib cream" or the"Product") for qualified vitiligo patients were issued in the Greater Bay Area, at Zhongshan Chen Xinghai Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine, Foshan Fosun Chancheng Hospital, and Dongguan Songshan Lake Tungwah Hospital. The Product's new drug application (NDA) was approved by the Administration Bureau (ISAF) of Macau on 11 April 2024, and subsequently the Product was approved by the Guangdong Provincial Medical Products Administration on August 19 through the "Hong Kong and Macau Medicine and Equipment Connect" policy, which officially introduced ruxolitinib cream for the treatment of non-segmental vitiligo with facial involvement in adults and adolescents from 12 years of age, providing a novel treatment option for patients with relevant indication into designated medical institutions in the Mainland of Greater Bay Area.

In addition, on 24 September, the NDA for vitiligo indication of ruxolitinib cream has been accepted by the National Medical Products Administration of China (NMPA). In accordance with the relevant regulations of the drug real-world data application pilot program in the Hainan Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone (the“Pilot Zone”), CMS has conducted a real-world study on ruxolitinib cream in China. The results have shown positive efficacy, which is consistent with the key outcomes of global pivotal clinical studies. All secondary efficacy endpoints showed a trend of benefit consistent with the primary efficacy endpoint, and the treatment effect for vitiligo continued to improve with longer treatment duration. Meanwhile, through the safety monitoring data of the Pilot Zone, no new safety events have been identified. Adverse events mostly had severity levels of grade 1 or 2. No adverse event (AE) leading to discontinuation or withdrawal, and no serious adverse event (SAE) related to the study drug occurred.

If the Product is successfully approved for marketing in Mainland China, it will be the first prescription drug approved by NMPA for repigmentation in vitiligo, bringing this novel treatment hopes for Chinese vitiligo patients.

Furthermore, on 12 August 2023, the Product was approved by Hainan Medical Products Administration for Urgent Clinical Import, and officially became available to applicable patients in the Pilot Zone on August 18, for the topical treatment of non-segmental vitiligo in adults and adolescents aged 12 and above with facial involvement. Benefiting from the Early and Pilot Implementation Policy granted by the state to Hainan Free Trade Port and the Pilot Zone, patients with vitiligo in China can apply for the Product in Boao Super Hospital first and receive treatment from the expert team. As of 30 June 2024, more than 3,200 patients have been treated with ruxolitinib cream in Boao Super Hospital.

CMS has always been patient-oriented and innovation-driven based on clinical needs, continuously striving to improve drug accessibility. Benefited from the "Hong Kong and Macau Medicine and Equipment Connect" policy, ruxolitinib cream was approved for use in the Greater Bay Area and completed its first batch of prescriptions, shortening the time difference for Chinese vitiligo patients to use innovative drug and benefiting more domestic patients. Looking forward to the future, the Group will continuously strive to meet the unmet needs of Chinese patients, continuously explore novel drugs with international quality, and efficiently promote products' clinical development and commercialization, so as to bring more quality pharmaceutical products through differentiated innovation-breakthrough, to safeguard the health and life-quality of patients.

About ruxolitinib cream

Ruxolitinib cream (Opzelura), a novel cream formulation of Incyte's selective JAK1/JAK2 inhibitor ruxolitinib, is approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration for the topical treatment of nonsegmental vitiligo in patients 12 years of age and older. As of now, it is the first and only treatment for repigmentation approved for use in the United States[1]. Ruxolitinib cream (Opzelura) is also approved in the U.S. for the topical short-term and non-continuous chronic treatment of mild to moderate atopic dermatitis (AD) in non-immunocompromised patients 12 years of age and older whose disease is not adequately controlled with topical prescription therapies, or when those therapies are not advisable[2]. In Europe, ruxolitinib cream (Opzelura) is approved for the treatment of non-segmental vitiligo with facial involvement in adults and adolescents from 12 years of age[3].

On 2 December 2022, the Group through a subsidiary of the Company, a dermatology medical aesthetic company (“CMS Skinhealth”) entered into a Collaboration and License Agreement (the“License Agreement”) with Incyte for topical formulations of ruxolitinib for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory dermatology diseases. In accordance with the License Agreement, the Group through CMS Skinhealth received an exclusive license to develop, register and commercialize the Product in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Macau Special Administrative Region, Taiwan Region and eleven Southeast Asian countries (Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, Myanmar, Malaysia, Cambodia, Laos, Singapore, Timor-Leste and Brunei Darussalam) (the“Territory”) and a non-exclusive license to manufacture the Product in the Territory. The License Agreement commenced on its effective date and has a royalty term of ten years from the date of the commercial sale of the Product in the Territory (the“Royalty Term”). Upon the expiration of the Royalty Term, the License Agreement may be renewed for a period of ten years thereafter (the“Initial Extended Royalty Term”) as per certain conditions defined in the License Agreement. Upon the expiration of the Initial Extended Royalty Term, the License Agreement may be extended for a period otherwise agreed by both sides as per certain conditions defined in the License Agreement.

Incyte has worldwide rights for the development and commercialization of the Product, marketed in the United States and Europe as Opzelura®. Opzelura and the Opzelura logo are registered trademarks of Incyte.

About vitiligo

Vitiligo is a chronic autoimmune disease characterized by depigmentation of the skin, which results from the loss of pigment-producing cells known as melanocytes. It is estimated that there are approximately 14 million vitiligo patients in China[4]. Non-segmental vitiligo patients account for approximately 85% of them. Topical corticosteroids (TCS) and calcineurin inhibitors (CI) are used off-label for non-segmental vitiligo, however, these therapies have clinical deficiencies with long-term adverse reactions of long-term treatment or limited efficacy[5、6].

About CMS

CMS is a platform company linking pharmaceutical innovation and commercialization with strong product lifecycle management capability, dedicated to providing competitive products and services to meet unmet medical needs.

CMS focuses on the global first-in-class (FIC) and best-in-class (BIC) innovative products, and efficiently promotes the clinical research, development and commercialization of innovative products, enabling the continuous transformation of scientific research into clinical practices to benefit patients.

CMS deeply engages in several specialty therapeutic fields, and has developed proven commercialization capabilities, extensive networks and expert resources, resulting in leading academic and market positions for its major marketed products. CMS continues to promote the in-depth development of its advantageous specialty fields and expand business boundaries. While strengthening the competitiveness of the cardio-cerebrovascular/gastroenterology business, CMS independently operates its dermatology and medical aesthetics business, and ophthalmology business, aiming to gain leading positions in specialty therapeutic fields, whilst enhancing the scale and efficiency. At the same time, CMS has expanded its business territory to the Southeast Asian market, striving to become a "bridgehead" for global pharmaceutical companies to enter the Southeast Asian market, further escorting the sustainable and healthy development of the Group.

