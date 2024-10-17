HISD IMPLEMENTS INNOVATIVE HEALTHCARE SOLUTION

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston Independent School District (HISD) has selected Houston-based Next Level Medical to provide unlimited primary, preventive, and urgent care to its employees at no cost through a unique membership model. Next Level started as an urgent care provider 12 years ago and has been providing Next Level PRIME, a comprehensive primary care membership, since 2021. There are now more than 78,000 members in Houston, Austin, and San Antonio.

Unlike traditional care, HISD employees now have access to free in-person urgent and primary care seven days a week. The membership also includes free lab-work, behavioral health counseling, and health coaching. Employees have access to Next Level's 46 Texas locations (27 of which are in Houston).

Next Level has been providing onsite employee healthcare, urgent care, and work injury care to the district for the last four years. "We are looking forward to offering this unparalleled healthcare benefit to the hardworking staff of our district and to expanding our relationship with a trusted vendor-partner," said Donna Fernandez, Director of Benefits for HISD.

The Next Level PRIME membership has been selected by more than 308 Texas organizations that are making their employee's health a priority by removing barriers to care like cost and access. "This direct partnership between employer and healthcare provider avoids cost and hassle," said Dr. Juliet Breeze, Founder and CEO of Next Level Medical. "We are very proud of the cost savings we can generate for employers but even more proud of the healthcare outcomes we are seeing for patients."

HISD employees have been able to take advantage of this unique membership since September 1, 2024.

SOURCE Next Level Medical

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED