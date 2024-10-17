MHS Health Wisconsin To Host Mobile Produce Pantry In Madison On October 19, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WEST ALLIS, Wis., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MHS Wisconsin (MHS Health) is hosting a Green to Go Mobile Produce Pantry and Health Fair on Saturday, October 19, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Warner Park Rainbow Pavilion, 2930 N. Sherman Avenue, Madison, WI 53704.

In partnership with Hy-Vee grocers, MHS Health is handing out free, fresh fruits and vegetables to attendees, while supplies last. Produce includes but is not limited to apples, bananas, potatoes, bell peppers, and plantains.

"As rising food prices and economic challenges continue to impact our community, access to fresh, healthy foods has become more difficult for many families. MHS Health recognizes that food insecurity is a growing issue, and we're committed to helping bridge that gap," said Susan Miller, Senior Manager of Community Advocacy, MHS Health Wisconsin. "By hosting this free mobile produce pantry and health resource fair, we aim to provide support and resources that benefit the well-being of our community. Everyone deserves access to nutritious food and healthcare, and we're proud to do our part in fostering a stronger and healthier Wisconsin."

A Hy-Vee dietitian will also be on hand to meet with families, share healthy recipes, and visitors can try a tasty chip snack made from plantains!

Other resources available at the event include: MHS Health Wisconsin, who will hand out reusable grocery bags, children's books and coloring books, and more; Public Health from Madison and Dane County will provide health information. Volunteers from

La Follette High

School's Black Student Union

will be on hand to help attendees carry produce to their vehicles.

MHS Health Wisconsin , founded in 1984 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a health maintenance organization (HMO) that provides coverage for Wisconsin beneficiaries in BadgerCare Plus, Medicaid SSI, and Medicare Advantage through Wellcare By Allwell . MHS Health is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation , the largest Medicaid managed care organization in the country, a Fortune 500 company, and the #1 carrier in the nation on the Health Insurance Marketplace.

