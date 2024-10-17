Chennai Rains: IMD Alert For Heavy Rainfall In Tamil Nadu Capital For 2-3 Days Check Nowcast Warning For Wet Spell

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Chennai rains: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued 'nowcast rain alert' for five districts of Tamil Nadu, namely Poonamallee, Sholinganallur, Thiruporur, Vandalur and Tambaram. According to the weather department, rains will pound over city for next 2-3 days. The IMD in its latest press release said“isolated heavy rainfall” is likely in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on October 18, 20 and 21.



It also warned against precipitation over south interior Karnataka until October 22 and in Kerala and Mahe on October 22 and 23. Notably, an orange alert has been issued for Chennai today. The Met Department issued orange alert in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram and Chengalpattu districts of Tamil Nadu for October 18.

| Chennai Rains LIVE: IMD issues 'red alert' warning for 3 districts

According to Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai, weather conditions are expected to be 'partly cloudy sky with possibility of moderate rain or thunderstorm' today. Similar weather conditions might prevail over the next three days, according to the Meteorological Centre. Wet spells will most likely continue to grace the city until October 23. In Chennai, the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 34 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature may likely hover around 24 degrees Celsius.

| Chennai rains: IMD issues 'orange' alert; are schools, colleges open?

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), IMD issued 'nowcast rain alert' for nine districts of Tamil Nadu, including Kundrathur, Velachery, Purasaiwakkam, among others.

AIADMK, Tamil Nadu's main opposition, charged at the DMK government over flood mitigation initiatives on Thursday. Earlier, the state government set up the Thiruppugazh Committee to suggest measures to prevent and mitigate floods.

Seeking white paper on the committee's recommendations, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami demanded government action over the flood issue. In response, Deputy CM Udhayanidhi said the "government clearing waterlogging constituted whitepaper," reported PTI.

| Chennai rains: Rajinikanth's house premises flooded as city faces heavy downpour

Meanwhile, Chief Minister M K Stalin alleged that opposition leaders of AIADMK wanted to politicise the flood issue and emphasised that the government is prepared to tackle any amount of rainfall. "Whatever be the amount of rainfall, the government is prepared to tackle it," M K Stalin said after inspecting the ongoing flood relief and mitigation measures in his Kolathur Assembly constituency.