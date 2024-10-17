Liam Payne News: Harry Styles 'Devastated' By Singer's Death, Zayn Reflects, 'I'd Give Anything For One Last Hug'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Liam Payne news: The four former members of One Direction said on Thursday that they were“completely devastated” by the news of Liam Payne's death after his tragic fall from the balcony of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Wednesday.

“In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say,” the four former members - Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Harry Styles - said in a statement.“But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly. The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever.”

The band's former member, Zayn Mali , who exited One Direction in 2015, penned a heartbreaking tribute on his Instagram for Liam Payne.



Posting a picture of them together in their younger years, Zayn Malik wrote,“When it came to the music Liam, you were the most qualified in every sense. ... I lost a brother when you left us and can't explain to you what I'd give to just give you a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly and tell you that I loved and respected you dearly.”

