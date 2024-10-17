Georgia Power Offers Installment Payment Plans For Customers Following Hurricane Helene

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Enrollment in latest customer assistance initiative open through November 30

ATLANTA, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Power announced today its latest initiative to support customers as Georgia continues to recover and rebuild following Hurricane Helene – flexible Installment Payment Plans that allow customers to pay their current account balance over multiple months. The company previously announced efforts to extend and expand customer assistance options following the historic hurricane, with disconnections suspended, eligible late fees waived, and collection activities paused for residential and business customers through December 15, 2024. Read more here .

Under this initiative, eligible customers may choose to pay their balance over a period of 2, 4 or 6 months in equal installments which will be added to future payments. Existing late fees will not be included and, once

an installment payment plan is established, customers will need to make timely payments to prevent any collection activities. Georgia Power encourages customers to continue paying their bills on their usual billing cycle and avoid falling behind.

Enrollment for Installment Payment Plans is available through November 30, 2024. Customers can enroll online by logging into their account, and visiting the Payment Arrangements

page, or through the company's automated phone system at 877-403-7149. If enrolling via the automated phone system, customers will be asked to provide the phone number and social security number associated with their account to verify eligibility. Additional information including a step-by-step guide and frequently asked questions, is available at GeorgiaPower/HurricaneSupport .

Georgia Power's response to the most destructive hurricane in its history involved more than 20,000 personnel, including Georgia Power's full workforce as well as crews from dozens of other companies around the country. The company safely and quickly restored power to more than 1.5 million customers following the storm. Hurricane Helene spared virtually no part of the state and severely impacted areas such as Augusta, Savannah, Valdosta and many other communities.

The Southern Company system, including Georgia Power, also continues to coordinate and contribute to restoration and relief efforts following Hurricane Helene. On October 4, multiple charitable foundations across the system pledged $3 million to support the recovery effort. Read

more here.

Programs to Help Customers Manage Energy Costs, Obtain Assistance

Georgia Power partners with nonprofits, community and faith-based organizations to offer assistance programs to those in need year-round. Popular programs include the longstanding Project SHARE program with the Salvation Army, as well as the recently expanded Income-Qualified Discount , which may amount to $33.50 per month for qualified customers. Other programs include Energy Assistance for Savings & Efficiency (EASE) , and continued partnerships with community action agencies across Georgia that offer services such as the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), emergency assistance, home weatherization and more. Georgia Power encourages customers to use online tools such as

My Power Usage

to track and manage energy use, and visit GeorgiaPower/MyEnergy

to explore all of the tools and resources available from the company to help predict and lower their bill.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO ), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.7 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is recognized by

J.D. Power as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit

and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook/GeorgiaPower ), X (X/GeorgiaPower ) and Instagram (Instagram/ga_power ).

