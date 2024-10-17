TAP Announces Major Milestone In Gas Transport To Europe: Vital Pillar Of Middle Corridor
10/17/2024
MENAFN
Akbar Novruz
In just four years, the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) has
delivered 40 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas to Europe,
marking a major achievement for the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) and
reinforcing the importance of diversified energy routes. TAP AG,
the operator of the pipeline, announced this milestone on its X
account, emphasizing the pipeline's role in Europe's energy
security at a critical time for the continent.
“This milestone showcases the dedication of our teams in Greece,
Italy, Albania, and Switzerland. We are on track to add 1.2 bcm per
year by 2026 to support Europe's energy security and
sustainability,” the company stated.
The pipeline, originating from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz II field,
forms the final segment of the SGC. It connects with the Trans
Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Greek-Turkish border, stretching
through Greece, Albania, and across the Adriatic Sea to southern
Italy. TAP's role extends beyond merely delivering gas; it has
become a geopolitical tool, strengthening Azerbaijan's position
within the evolving Middle Corridor-a critical trade and energy
route between Europe and Asia.
TAP's importance aligns with the Middle Corridor's growing
relevance as an alternative route that bypasses Russian-controlled
infrastructure, especially amid Europe's efforts to cut its
dependency on Russian gas. As you can see the lines align in the
shown map, the Middle Corridor, also known as the Trans-Caspian
International Transport Route, links Central Asia, the South
Caucasus, and Europe. TAP plays a crucial role within this corridor
by facilitating the energy flow from Azerbaijan, a country
strategically situated at the heart of these east-west
connections.
Amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, Europe's dependence on Russian
energy has become a critical concern. The Southern Gas Corridor,
with the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) as its endpoint, stands as a
vital alternative that guarantees energy diversification and
effectively reduces Russia's grip on European gas markets. This
strategic shift has solidified Azerbaijan's role as a key
geopolitical player and a trusted energy partner. TAP is not only
maintaining its operational success; it is poised for significant
expansion, with plans to increase its capacity by 1.2 billion cubic
meters per year by 2026. This expansion is essential to meet the
escalating demand in Europe and to drive the continent's transition
toward cleaner energy. In the coming years, TAP will undeniably
continue to strengthen regional stability and sustainability
efforts, reinforcing the strategic importance of Azerbaijan's
energy exports in a multipolar world.
