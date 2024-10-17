TAP Announces Major Milestone In Gas Transport To Europe: Vital Pillar Of Middle Corridor

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

In just four years, the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) has delivered 40 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural to Europe, marking a major achievement for the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) and reinforcing the importance of diversified routes. TAP AG, the operator of the pipeline, announced this milestone on its X account, emphasizing the pipeline's role in Europe's energy security at a critical time for the continent.

“This milestone showcases the dedication of our teams in Greece, Italy, Albania, and Switzerland. We are on track to add 1.2 bcm per year by 2026 to support Europe's energy security and sustainability,” the company stated.

The pipeline, originating from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz II field, forms the final segment of the SGC. It connects with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Greek-Turkish border, stretching through Greece, Albania, and across the Adriatic Sea to southern Italy. TAP's role extends beyond merely delivering gas; it has become a geopolitical tool, strengthening Azerbaijan's position within the evolving Middle Corridor-a critical trade and energy route between Europe and Asia.

TAP's importance aligns with the Middle Corridor's growing relevance as an alternative route that bypasses Russian-controlled infrastructure, especially amid Europe's efforts to cut its dependency on Russian gas. As you can see the lines align in the shown map, the Middle Corridor, also known as the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, links Central Asia, the South Caucasus, and Europe. TAP plays a crucial role within this corridor by facilitating the energy flow from Azerbaijan, a country strategically situated at the heart of these east-west connections.

Amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, Europe's dependence on Russian energy has become a critical concern. The Southern Gas Corridor, with the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) as its endpoint, stands as a vital alternative that guarantees energy diversification and effectively reduces Russia's grip on European gas markets. This strategic shift has solidified Azerbaijan's role as a key geopolitical player and a trusted energy partner. TAP is not only maintaining its operational success; it is poised for significant expansion, with plans to increase its capacity by 1.2 billion cubic meters per year by 2026. This expansion is essential to meet the escalating demand in Europe and to drive the continent's transition toward cleaner energy. In the coming years, TAP will undeniably continue to strengthen regional stability and sustainability efforts, reinforcing the strategic importance of Azerbaijan's energy exports in a multipolar world.