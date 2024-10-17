Stereologic Unveils Fast, Non-Intrusive Data Discovery To Accelerate Transition To Data-Driven Enterprise

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- StereoLOGIC expands its world's fastest Process Intelligence and Task with Automated Data Discovery. This capability enables enterprises to uncover unknown data, remove privacy and security risks and unlock opportunities for innovation and growth.



StereoLOGIC automatically records employees' work with all computer apps and generates a Master Data Dictionary.

StereoLOGIC © Demo: Process Intelligence, Task Mining, and Data Discovery Even in companies with advanced CRM and ERP systems, vast amounts of data are in legacy apps, spreadsheets and other formats. StereoLOGIC's world's fastest process intelligence and task mining platform, helps companies to clearly understand, document and validate“what is going on” inside business operations, and how to change, optimize, and automate E2E business processes to meet critical criteria.

Becoming a modern, data-driven enterprise involves overcoming many legacy challenges. One such challenge is the abundance of ungoverned or unstructured data. Even in companies with advanced CRM and ERP systems, vast amounts of data are in legacy apps, spreadsheets and other formats. Only a limited group of employees know this data exists, how it is used and what business decisions are based on it.

A Gartner 2024 study (1) highlights the importance of "finding and knowing your data" for compliance with legal, privacy, and security requirements. Another Gartner publication (2) states continuous data governance is a prerequisite for AI readiness.

With StereoLOGIC's new approach any organization will get in control of their data in weeks, sometimes in days. Simply speaking, the software automatically records employees' work with computer apps and gathers all data used in the work. The resulting Master Data Dictionary provides context for all business data via associated processes, applications, and screens. It also presents how employees work with data, how frequently they use it, and IT tools where the data is managed. StereoLOGIC activation is instant without installation and the operation is seamless without any alteration of employee experience.

Sofia Passova, Ph. D, CEO says "With StereoLOGIC's innovative AI-based approach organizations can achieve a faster, more targeted transformations of their existing systems and applications. StereoLOGIC eliminates the extensive time spent searching for data and reduces the risk of loosing critical information during the process."

StereoLOGIC already started to announce new client case studies demonstrating acceleration of Privacy, Security, and AI-readiness initiatives.



About StereoLOGIC:

StereoLOGIC is a Canadian provider of innovative technologies for receiving precise and reliable information about business operations. StereoLOGIC's world's fastest process intelligence and task mining platform, helps companies to clearly understand, document and validate "what is going on" inside business operations, and how to change, optimize, and automate E2E business processes to meet critical criteria.

StereoLOGIC products are trusted by the world's largest banks, insurance companies, and airspace and defense organizations.



References:

Gartner, 2024 Strategic Roadmap for World-Class Security of Unstructured Data, 6 May 2024- ID G00809463-By Joerg FritschGartner, Quick Answer: What Makes Data AI-Ready? 15 May 2024- ID G00809337- ByRoxane Edjlali, Mark Beyer, Svetlana Sicular, Ehtisham Zaidi

