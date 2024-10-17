Good Work Ventures LLC Launches SMAT Score App To Safeguard Mental Health And Combat Misinformation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Good Work Ventures LLC , led by entrepreneur Andrew Wilson, announces the launch of its new Android-exclusive app, SMAT Score , aimed at addressing the growing concerns surrounding social overuse and the consumption of unverified news. With the increasing influence of social media on public opinion and personal well-being, SMAT Score introduces a new approach to help users monitor and regulate social media habits, while also fostering transparency in news consumption.



According to Wilson, social media has become a ubiquitous part of daily life, with billions of people worldwide relying on these platforms for information and connection. However, the unchecked nature of social media consumption has raised alarms about its impact on mental health, as well as the spread of misinformation. SMAT Score offers a practical solution by providing users with two key metrics – the Veracity Score and Engagement Scores - designed to guide them toward more balanced and informed social media use.



“Social media is too important to be left unmeasured,” Wilson says.“SMAT Score empowers users to guard their social media fitness by giving them insights into how they engage with these platforms. We created SMAT Score to be a reliable compass, pointing users toward healthier habits and verifiable information.”



SMAT Score's unique scoring system works as follows:



.Veracity Score: This metric helps users assess the credibility of the news they consume by indicating the percentage of their news derived from traditional, verified sources compared to opinion-driven social media content. A higher Veracity Score means more reliance on trusted news sources, helping users avoid the trap of misinformation.



.Engagement Score: Reflecting the time spent on social media platforms, this score alerts users when their usage approaches unhealthy levels. Extensive research has demonstrated the link between excessive social media use and mental health issues, such as anxiety and depression. The Engagement Score acts as a critical guardrail, warning users when they are at risk of social media overindulgence.



These scores, accompanied by real-time notifications, enable users to take proactive measures to avoid harmful social media behaviors. The app also allows users to share their scores over time, whether daily, weekly, or monthly - promoting a sense of accountability and community transparency.



The launch of SMAT Score comes at a time when the negative effects of unmonitored social media use are becoming more apparent, from the dissemination of "fake news" to the harmful impacts on mental health. By equipping individuals with the ability to evaluate and track social media habits , SMAT Score aims to reduce these risks and promote a healthier, more mindful approach to online engagement.



“Imagine your phone without a battery indicator or a watch without a minute display - that's where we are with social media. The adage holds true - You can't manage what you can't measure” Wilson concludes.“SMAT Score provides users with a framework for responsible digital engagement. We believe that by raising awareness of both the quantity and quality of our social media consumption, we can foster healthier mental wellness and a better-informed society.”



For more information about SMAT Score and to download the app, please visit . [SMAT currently available for Android users]



About Good Work Ventures LLC



Good Work Ventures LLC is an emerging techno-social company with a vision of creating tools and initiatives that foster harmony between society and the digital world. SMAT Score is its flagship app, designed to help users combat misinformation and maintain their mental health by tracking social media use. With an eye toward the future, Good Work Ventures aims to shape the development of social media regulation and contribute to a healthier, more responsible online community.

