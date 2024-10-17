Bangladesh Issues Arrest Warrant For Exiled Former PM Sheikh Hasina Over Mass Killings

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal issued an arrest warrant for former Prime Hasina on Thursday, citing her alleged involvement in mass killings during violent protests earlier this year.

The protests, which initially started as a student-led movement against public sector job quotas, escalated into one of the deadliest periods of unrest in the country since its independence in 1971, leading to over 700 deaths and numerous injuries, according to Reuters.

The violence reached such a peak that Hasina fled to India on August 5, and an interim government led by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus took over the administration.

During the tribunal proceedings, presided over by Justice Golam Mortuza Majumdar, prosecutors requested arrest warrants for 50 individuals, including Hasina.

Chief prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam told the court,“I appealed to the court that if the accused, who are extremely influential, are not arrested, it will be impossible to conduct the investigation.”

So far, over 60 complaints have been filed against Hasina and other Awami League party leaders, accusing them of crimes such as enforced disappearances, murder, and mass killings.

Senior leaders from the Awami League were not immediately available for comment, as many of them have either been arrested or gone into hiding.

The charges against Sheikh Hasina and other Awami League leaders mark a significant turning point in Bangladesh's political landscape, highlighting deep tensions. The ongoing legal proceedings will likely have far-reaching consequences for the future of Bangladesh's political dynamics.

With Sheikh Hasina facing a potential trial and widespread unrest still lingering, the tribunal's actions could further polarize the nation. The outcome of these proceedings will be critical for Hasina's future and the broader stability of Bangladesh's government and society.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram