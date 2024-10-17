Tejashwi Slams Nitish Over Hooch Deaths In Bihar

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Oct 17 (IANS) The Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, strongly criticised Chief Nitish Kumar over the recent hooch deaths in Siwan and Saran districts.

In a post on the social X, Yadav expressed outrage, claiming that a significant number of people had died and several others lost their eyesight due to the consumption of illicit alcohol.

“There is a so-called liquor ban in Bihar but due to the nexus between ruling party leaders, and mafia, liquor is available at every square and intersection,” Yadav claimed.

“So many people died but Chief Minister Nitish Kumar did not even express condolences. Hundreds of people in Bihar die every day due to poisonous liquor and crime but this is a normal thing for the Chief Minister and his 'kitchen cabinet', who are pioneers of immoral and unprincipled politics,” he added.

Furthermore, Yadav criticised the Nitish Kumar government for its failure to take action against senior officials in such cases.

“If despite the liquor ban, liquor is available at every square and corner, then, is this not the failure of the Home Department and the Chief Minister? Is the Chief Minister sensible? Is the CM capable and competent to take action and think about such incidents? Who is responsible for these murders?” the RJD leader questioned.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader and national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain also expressed deep sorrow over the hooch tragedies in Bihar.

“Despite the liquor ban in Bihar, illegal alcohol operations are still active in the region. The state government would take more forceful action to enforce the ban,” Hussain said.

“It is extremely painful that people have died due to spurious liquor in Siwan and Saran,” Hussain said.

He assured that the liquor mafias responsible for the tragedy would face stringent action and would not be spared. Additionally, he mentioned that the state government would take care of the victims' families, signalling the administration's intent to offer support in the aftermath of the tragedy.

Earlier in the day, Bihar DGP Alok Raj officially confirmed on Thursday that a total of 24 persons lost their lives in Siwan and Saran districts. He said that 20 people in Siwan and four in Saran district have died since Tuesday evening after consuming spurious liquor.

The incidents occurred on Tuesday evening, in the areas that come under Bhagwanpur Bazar block in Siwan and Mashrakh block in Saran.

“The deaths of 24 individuals in Siwan and Saran districts were directly linked to the consumption of the spurious liquor and the Bihar police are treating the matter with utmost seriousness,” Alok Raj told IANS.

He also assured that stringent actions are being taken against those responsible for the incident.