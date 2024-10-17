Azerbaijan Defence Ministry Meets With Personnel Of New Intellectual Capabilities Units
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
A meeting was held with highly intelligent young soldiers
serving in the Intellectual Capabilities Units of the Azerbaijan
Army, newly established as part of the reforms in army development
under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Supreme
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.
Prior to the event, flowers were placed at the monument
dedicated to the National Leader in the Heydar Aliyev Museum,
honouring his memory.
The speakers gave detailed information about the new concept of
military service at the event attended by the leadership of the
Ministry of Defence, the National Defence University, soldiers of
the Intellectual Capabilities Units and their parents. It was noted
that upon the completion of the foundational training program, the
new conscripts will serve under specialised conditions in the units
established under the National Defence University according to the
new concept designed to effectively benefit from the knowledge and
skills of the outstanding youth who excel in education while also
fostering their career development.
A soldier, speaking on behalf of the personnel of the
Intellectual Capabilities Units established under the National
Defence University, expressed gratitude for the conditions created
for them and confidently noted that serving in these units will
provide valuable work experience in their professional sphere. He
pledged that the knowledge acquired in higher education
institutions will be enhanced and practically applied during their
military service, benefiting the Motherland
In their speeches, family members of servicemen expressed gratitude
to President Ilham Aliyev, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva
and the leadership of the Ministry of Defence for the attention and
care shown for the individual growth of youth within the ongoing
reforms in the army development.
It should be noted that conscripts who have gained a score of
600 or more in all specialties on the entrance exam to universities
conducted by the State Examination Centre, as well as winners of
the competitions listed in the "Rules for the Admission of Winners
of International and Republican Subject Olympiads, International
Competitions, and Contests to Higher Education Institutions Without
Examinations," approved by Decision No 229 of the Cabinet of
Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated May 20, 2019 will
serve in the Intellectual Capabilities Units, newly established in
the Azerbaijan Army. Additionally, conscripts who are graduates of
undergraduate or master's programmes from foreign universities
ranked 500th or higher in the international ranking based on the
results of the calendar year preceding the current calendar year
(such as the Times Higher Education World University Rankings or
the Academic Ranking of World Universities Shanghai) will also be
included.
