Azerbaijan Defence Ministry Meets With Personnel Of New Intellectual Capabilities Units

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A meeting was held with highly intelligent young soldiers serving in the Intellectual Capabilities Units of the Azerbaijan Army, newly established as part of the reforms in development under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

Prior to the event, flowers were placed at the monument dedicated to the National Leader in the Heydar Aliyev Museum, honouring his memory.

The speakers gave detailed information about the new concept of military service at the event attended by the leadership of the Ministry of Defence, the National Defence University, soldiers of the Intellectual Capabilities Units and their parents. It was noted that upon the completion of the foundational training program, the new conscripts will serve under specialised conditions in the units established under the National Defence University according to the new concept designed to effectively benefit from the knowledge and skills of the outstanding youth who excel in education while also fostering their career development.

A soldier, speaking on behalf of the personnel of the Intellectual Capabilities Units established under the National Defence University, expressed gratitude for the conditions created for them and confidently noted that serving in these units will provide valuable work experience in their professional sphere. He pledged that the knowledge acquired in higher education institutions will be enhanced and practically applied during their military service, benefiting the Motherland

In their speeches, family members of servicemen expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva and the leadership of the Ministry of Defence for the attention and care shown for the individual growth of youth within the ongoing reforms in the army development.

It should be noted that conscripts who have gained a score of 600 or more in all specialties on the entrance exam to universities conducted by the State Examination Centre, as well as winners of the competitions listed in the "Rules for the Admission of Winners of International and Republican Subject Olympiads, International Competitions, and Contests to Higher Education Institutions Without Examinations," approved by Decision No 229 of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated May 20, 2019 will serve in the Intellectual Capabilities Units, newly established in the Azerbaijan Army. Additionally, conscripts who are graduates of undergraduate or master's programmes from foreign universities ranked 500th or higher in the international ranking based on the results of the calendar year preceding the current calendar year (such as the Times Higher Education World University Rankings or the Academic Ranking of World Universities Shanghai) will also be included.