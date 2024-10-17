عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

São Paulo Secures Crucial Win Against Vasco In New Third Kit Debut


10/17/2024 5:00:13 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The São Paulo football club achieved a significant victory against Vasco on Wednesday, winning 3-0 at the Brinco de Ouro da Princesa Stadium in Campinas.

This match, part of the 30th round of the Brazilian Championship, marked the debut of São Paulo's new third kit. São Paulo's win propelled them to 50 points in the league standings.

This result positions them close to the top four teams, a group that guarantees direct entry into the Libertadores group stage. São Paulo now trails Flamengo by just one point, with Flamengo set to play on Thursday against Fluminense.

The match began with São Paulo taking an early lead. In the eighth minute, Igor Vinícius regained possession in the attacking half.

Luciano then exchanged passes with Calleri, evaded Maicon's defense, and scored from the edge of the box. Lucas Moura played a crucial role in São Paulo's victory, scoring two goals.



His first came at the start of the second half, capitalizing on a counterattack. Lucas's second goal, a header from a corner kick, solidified São Paulo's lead.
Strategic Substitutions and Key Performances
Vasco struggled to create scoring opportunities throughout the match. Their best chance came in the first half when Philippe Coutinho narrowly missed a one-on-one opportunity against the goalkeeper Rafael.

São Paulo's coach, Luis Zubeldía, made strategic substitutions that paid off. Wellington Rato, who replaced Erick in the second half, immediately impacted the game and contributed to the third goal.

This victory strengthens São Paulo's position in the league. If they maintain this level of performance, they have a good chance of securing a direct spot in the Libertadores group stage.

São Paulo's next match is scheduled for October 26th against Criciúma in an away game. Vasco, meanwhile, will face Atlético-MG on Saturday in the Copa do Brasil semi-final return leg.

MENAFN17102024007421016031ID1108790328


The Rio Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search