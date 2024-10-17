Fortaleza And Atlético-MG Draw In Tense Brazilian Championship Match

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The 30th round of the Brazilian Championship kicked off on Wednesday night. Fortaleza and Atlético-MG played to a 1-1 draw at Arena Castelão.



The match saw Fortaleza finish with nine men on the field. Marinho scored for the home team but later received a red card. Fausto Vera equalized for Atlético-MG.



The result did not benefit either team. Fortaleza missed a chance to claim second place in Serie A. They remain in third position with 56 points. Atlético-MG, fielding a reserve team, stayed in ninth place with 41 points.



Both teams now turn their focus to different competitions. Atlético-MG faces Vasco in the Copa do Brasil semifinal return leg. The match takes place on Saturday at 6:30 PM in São Januário. Atlético-MG won the first leg and holds the advantage.



Fortaleza's next match is on Saturday, October 26, against Palmeiras in the 31st round of the Brazilian Championship. The game starts at 4:30 PM at Allianz Parque.







The match began with Atlético-MG creating the first opportunity. Igor Gomes crossed the ball into the box. Fausto Vera attempted a volley but missed. Saravia then shot from outside the box, hitting the crossbar.



Fortaleza opened the scoring after a defensive error by Paulo Vitor. Marinho intercepted the ball, dribbled past a defender, and scored with a shot to the top corner. Goalkeeper Everson got a touch but couldn't prevent the goal.



Atlético-MG thought they had equalized when Palacios scored, but the goal was disallowed for offside. Fortaleza had chances to extend their lead through Moisés and Lucero but failed to capitalize.



The second half saw Atlético-MG level the score. Palacios crossed from the left, and Fausto Vera headed home unmarked. The visitors then hit the post from an Alisson free-kick.



The match took a turn when Marinho was sent off for retaliating against Palacios. Fortaleza was reduced to nine men when Tinga received a red card for a last-man foul on Caio Maia.



Despite playing with two extra men, Atlético-MG couldn't find a winner. João Ricardo made crucial saves in the final minutes to preserve the draw for Fortaleza.



In short, the match ended with both teams sharing the points, leaving their respective positions in the league unchanged.

