Golden Digital And Modern Prairie Partner To Support Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month With Exclusive Pancan Collection

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- October 2024 – Golden Digital , a leading digital marketing and web development agency, proudly announces its collaboration with Modern Prairie, founded by Melissa Gilbert, star of Little House on the Prairie. Together, they've launched a dedicated landing page for the Modern Prairie x PanCAN Collection to support Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month. This collection of exclusive items curated by Melissa will help raise funds and awareness for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN).

Raising Awareness for a Critical Cause

Pancreatic cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the U.S., with a low survival rate. This collaboration aims to drive support for PanCAN's mission of advancing research, providing patient support, and advocating for early detection. The Modern Prairie x PanCAN Collection offers exclusive apparel, accessories, and home décor items, each designed to inspire hope and honor those impacted by pancreatic cancer. A portion of the proceeds from every sale will be donated directly to PanCAN.

"Modern Prairie was built on values of compassion and community,” says Melissa Gilbert.“This collection empowers us to join together and raise awareness for pancreatic cancer while offering meaningful products that give back."

In a recent People magazine interview , Melissa reflected on the personal impact of pancreatic cancer, sharing that it took the lives of her close friends, Michael Landon and Patrick Swayze. She called the disease“brutal and pernicious,” noting that it claimed“two of the strongest, most extraordinarily extraordinary physical specimens” she'd ever known​. Melissa's hope is that this collection helps honor their legacies by raising awareness and driving research efforts forward.

Thoughtful Collaboration for a Purpose

Golden Digital played a key role in creating the landing page for this initiative. The design reflects the mission behind the collection, inviting visitors to engage with both the products and the cause. The handpicked items in the Modern Prairie x PanCAN Collection are meant to resonate emotionally with customers, offering them the chance to support a meaningful cause through their purchases.

“We're passionate about building digital experiences that connect brands to their audiences in meaningful ways," says Nicole Barber, Partner at Golden Digital. "It's an honor to develop the platform for this collection, knowing every purchase contributes to a life-saving cause."

Seamless Digital Experience

The landing page is designed for ease of use, with an intuitive layout that guides visitors through the collection and educates them on PanCAN's mission. Golden Digital's expertise ensured that every element-from product descriptions to checkout-was optimized to enhance engagement and conversion. The page not only drives purchases but also encourages visitors to share and amplify the cause across their own networks, making every interaction impactful.

About Modern Prairie

Modern Prairie, founded by Melissa Gilbert and Nicole Haase, is an ecommerce brand and community dedicated to supporting women through authentic storytelling, thoughtful products, and meaningful connections. The brand embraces simplicity, warmth, and timeless values, offering a variety of products that inspire women to live intentionally. With a focus on creating a supportive community, Modern Prairie also champions charitable causes like PanCAN, reinforcing its commitment to giving back.

About Golden Digital

Golden Digital is a full-service digital marketing and web development agency specializing in ecommerce solutions for purpose-driven brands. With a commitment to personalized care and results-driven strategies, Golden Digital helps businesses thrive in the digital space. From web development to marketing campaigns, the team focuses on building meaningful connections between brands and their customers.

Join the Fight Against Pancreatic Cancer

Golden Digital and Modern Prairie invite you to explore the Modern Prairie x PanCAN Collection by visiting the landing page here. Every purchase helps raise funds and awareness for pancreatic cancer research and support. Together, we can make a difference in the fight against this devastating disease.

