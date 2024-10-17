EU, Gulf Countries Call For Immediate Ceasefire In Middle East

(MENAFN- IANS) Brussels, Oct 17 (IANS) The leaders of the European Union (EU) and Gulf countries have expressed deep concern over the escalation of tensions in the Middle East, calling for an immediate ceasefire.

In the statement issued here on Tuesday after the first summit between the EU and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which groups Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, they called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of hostages, the exchange of Palestinian prisoners and unimpeded humanitarian access to the civilian population.

"We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to the realisation of the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination through the two-state solution where Israel and Palestine live side by side in peace within secure and recognised borders, along the 1967 lines," said the statement.

They also said they are "extremely concerned by the dangerous escalation in Lebanon" and called for an immediate ceasefire, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We will work together to promote global and regional security and prosperity, including preventing the emergence and escalation of conflicts and resolving crises by enhancing our dialogue, coordination and engagement," the statement added.

In addition, the two sides agreed to increase trade, investment and economic cooperation, enhance energy cooperation and the fight against climate change and strengthen connectivity between their regions. They plan to step up engagements in development and humanitarian aid.

Moreover, they underscored "the need to reach, as soon as possible, a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine in line with the principles of the Charter of the United Nations."

The meeting concluded with an agreement to hold a summit every two years, with the next scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia in 2026.