(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Center for Strategic Communication and Information Security pursues efforts to provide a brief explanation to foreign audiences on the current topics of particular interest as regards Ukraine.

On October 16, President Volodymyr Zelensky presented the Victory Plan to the Ukrainian Parliament and general public.

▪





The Victory Plan outlines a realistic path to compel Russia to engage in honest and to end the war on the principles of justice.

▪





Currently, the Kremlin does not show a genuine willingness to negotiate. Therefore, the only way to achieve stable and comprehensive peace is to strengthen Ukraine, depriving Russia of the ability to continue its armed aggression.

▪





The Victory Plan consists of five points and three confidential appendices covering geopolitical, military, economic, and security aspects.

▪





Point One: Calls for the immediate invitation of Ukraine to NATO, securing Ukraine's place within the international security architecture.

▪





Point Two: Envisions military strengthening of Ukraine to destroy the offensive potential of the Russian Federation on occupied territories and to conduct operations on the aggressor state's territory.

▪





Point Three: Proposes the deployment of a comprehensive non-nuclear strategic deterrence package in Ukraine, sufficient to protect against any military threat from Russia.

▪





Point Four: Involves an agreement with partners on the protection and management of Ukraine's critical resources (uranium, lithium, graphite, titanium, etc.) to ensure mutual economic strengthening.

▪





Point Five: Suggests replacing U.S. contingents in Europe with Ukrainian contingents.

▪





Each point of the Victory Plan is realistic, but its implementation depends on Ukraine's partners. Key partner states (the USA, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany) have already been introduced to the Victory Plan. On October 17, President Zelensky will present it to the European Council.

▪





The Verkhovna Rada unanimously supported the Victory Plan and is ready to join its implementation.