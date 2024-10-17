(MENAFN) Polish Defense Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz has expressed concern over the discontent among Polish taxpayers regarding the perceived luxurious lifestyles of Ukrainian refugees. Many citizens are reportedly outraged by the sight of young Ukrainian men driving expensive cars and enjoying stays in five-star hotels, especially in light of recent cuts to benefits for nearly one million refugees who have fled to Poland.



In an interview with the Polish news portal Interia, Kosiniak-Kamysz emphasized that such displays of wealth are seen as inequitable by taxpayers, who not only fund these benefits but also provide significant military and financial support to Ukraine amid its ongoing conflict. Since the beginning of the war in 2022, Poland has been a major ally of Ukraine, contributing over EUR3.2 billion (USD3.5 billion) in military aid, according to data from Germany’s Kiel Institute.



Currently, more than 981,000 Ukrainian refugees reside in Poland, with nearly double that number having officially applied for asylum, as reported by UN statistics. Initially, Polish society was largely sympathetic towards these refugees, but recent opinion polls indicate a growing disillusionment. A study released by Polish state news revealed that two-thirds of Poles support the idea of deporting male Ukrainian refugees back to their homeland to engage in the fight against Russia.



In response to these sentiments, Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski has urged EU countries to reconsider the social benefits provided to male Ukrainian refugees, arguing that such support could inadvertently encourage draft evasion. Furthermore, in a significant policy shift this spring, the Polish government announced it would no longer protect Ukrainians attempting to escape the increasingly rigorous conscription efforts imposed by Kiev.



As the relationship between Polish citizens and Ukrainian refugees becomes more complex, it underscores the challenges of humanitarian aid amidst a protracted conflict. The evolving public sentiment and government response could have lasting implications for both Polish policies and the future of refugees in the country.

