India, Mauritania Ink Mous On Visa Exemption, Training Diplomats

(MENAFN- IANS) Nouakchott, Oct 17 (IANS) India and Mauritania signed and exchanged several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu and her Mauritanian counterpart Mohamed Ould Ghazouani.

The agreements, signed on Wednesday, aim to enhance cooperation between the two nations across various sectors.

On the second leg of her three-nation tour, President Murmu led the Indian delegation in talks with the Mauritanian President at his residence in Nouakchott.

This marks the first state visit by an Indian head of state to the African nation. The leaders discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties and witnessed the signing of four MoUs, focusing on training of diplomats, cultural exchange, visa exemption, and Foreign Office consultations.

Earlier on Wednesday, President Murmu, addressing the Indian community in Nouakchott, highlighted the cultural similarities between India and Mauritania.

"There are many similarities between the cultures of Mauritania and India. For example, clothing, especially women's attire, is similar. There is respect for ancestors, strong family ties, and the presence of joint families," she said.

The President emphasised the potential for India to support Mauritania's development in areas such as agriculture, health, education, skill development, and infrastructure.

President Murmu also expressed her belief that this historic visit would lay the foundation for closer bilateral cooperation in the future.

She also held a meeting with Mauritanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohamed Salem Ould Merzoug, furthering diplomatic discussions.

The President was warmly received by President Ghazouani upon her arrival in Mauritania, after concluding her state visit to Algeria. During her final day in Algeria, she visited significant historical sites, including the ancient Roman city of Tipasa, the Royal Mausoleum of Mauretania, and Hamma Garden, offering her a glimpse into Algeria's rich cultural heritage.

President Murmu is on a three-nation tour of Algeria, Mauritania, and Malawi, underscoring India's commitment to deepening ties with African nations.